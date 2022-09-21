Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
District 186 outlines protocols for altercations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is on paid leave after an altercation with a student. Adrian Akers was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery. He claims a 15-year-old student punched him multiple times before he picked the boy up and held him down until...
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were […]
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Jones expected in court; inmates allegedly paid bail with PPP loans
An Illinois state senator accused of corruption is expected to make a plea Friday in court. Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to help block legislation that would have been unfavorable for the red-light company Safespeed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Jones to resign from...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
wmay.com
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
foxillinois.com
Illinois awarded $6.8 million grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant will allow the Illinois Department of Employment (IDES) to understand and address equity gaps within the state's unemployment insurance system. IDES intends to use the money to...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
foxillinois.com
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
foxillinois.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
foxillinois.com
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested
The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
When Cash Bail Ends in Illinois, Which Defendants Can Still be Held in Jail Pretrial?
The practice of setting cash bail in the state of Illinois is slated to end on Jan. 1 thanks to the "Pretrial Fairness Act" passed by the General Assembly, but what rules will guide whether a defendant is released from custody or not prior to their trials?. While some social...
