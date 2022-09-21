Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
Amy Elizabeth (Hershey) Breeden
Amy Elizabeth Breeden, 58, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Inova Fairfax in Falls Church. She was born on Dec. 20, 1961, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Walter L. Hershey and Naomi Jenkins Hershey. On Aug. 15, 1985, Amy married Frank Junior...
WHSV
Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bavarian Inn brings back annual Oktoberfest celebration
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Hundreds of people returned to the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown for the annual Oktoberfest celebration held Sunday. The popular attraction had been canceled for the past two years due to the restrictions from the Covid pandemic, shared Christian Asam, whose family owns and operates the inn. “My...
cbs19news
National Guard soldiers return to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
WLOS.com
Virginia police issue shelter-in-place after cars found with bullet holes
FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. About two to three vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were...
fox5dc.com
Large barn fire in Virginia caused by spontaneous combustion, authorities say
PURCELLVILLE, Va. - A fire that destroyed a large barn in Loudoun County was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to fire officials. The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a barn located behind a house on Lincoln Road in Purcellville.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
Augusta Free Press
Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979. As food prices keep rising, more community members are turning to their local food banks for relief. Friday, September 23 is Hunger Action Day. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for donations of more protein-rich food,...
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
Hero Off-Duty Maryland Cop Praised For Water Rescue Of Woman Clinging To Rock For Her Life
A fast-acting off-duty Maryland Natural Resources Police officer gearing up to go hunting made an unexpected save of a woman clinging on for her actual life in the water while hanging on to a kayak. Officer First Class David Brown was off duty at the Lander boat ramp in Frederick...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
NBC Washington
Thieves Hit String of Jewelry Stores in Northern Virginia
Thieves armed with hammers have burglarized three jewelry stores in Northern Virginia in recent weeks — in one case strolling through a mall with their arms loaded with thousands in stolen merchandise. Police in Fairfax County are on the lookout for who’s responsible in the smash-and-grab burglaries. The...
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving; students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
