Luray, VA

Amy Elizabeth (Hershey) Breeden

Amy Elizabeth Breeden, 58, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Inova Fairfax in Falls Church. She was born on Dec. 20, 1961, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Walter L. Hershey and Naomi Jenkins Hershey. On Aug. 15, 1985, Amy married Frank Junior...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Two Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A crash involving five vehicles left two people dead on Wednesday afternoon in Page County. On Friday night, Virginia State Police announced Larry A. Forbus, 64, and Connie E. Clark, 61, both from Luray, were killed in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bavarian Inn brings back annual Oktoberfest celebration

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Hundreds of people returned to the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown for the annual Oktoberfest celebration held Sunday. The popular attraction had been canceled for the past two years due to the restrictions from the Covid pandemic, shared Christian Asam, whose family owns and operates the inn. “My...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
cbs19news

National Guard soldiers return to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg

A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Believed To Be Together Reported Missing By Families In Loudoun County

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Thieves Hit String of Jewelry Stores in Northern Virginia

Thieves armed with hammers have burglarized three jewelry stores in Northern Virginia in recent weeks — in one case strolling through a mall with their arms loaded with thousands in stolen merchandise. Police in Fairfax County are on the lookout for who’s responsible in the smash-and-grab burglaries. The...

