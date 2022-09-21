An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Virginia as they attempt to locate a pair of teen girls believed to be together who have been reported missing. The families of Gabriella “Gabby” Benitez and Adriana Membreno, both 14, were reported missing in Loudoun County after last being seen in the overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO