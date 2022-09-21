ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

WITN

Highway Patrol: Kidnapping suspect who shot at trooper will be charged with attempted murder

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
WLOS.com

No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
OLD FORT, NC
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

