WLOS.com
SRO's use of force in altercation with elementary student 'not excessive,' DA says
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Three days after the SBI completed its investigation into a student resource officer allegedly using excessive force on a student at Fletcher Elementary, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Friday, Sept. 23 he will not file charges. Murray said in a news release Friday that, after...
WLOS.com
Wanted: 'Armed & dangerous' man wanted for assault, attempted rape, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man is wanted on attempted rape and assault charges, Asheville Police Department said Friday, Sept. 23. Tracey Antonio Gaines, age 54, has open arrest warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape. He is described...
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
WITN
Highway Patrol: Kidnapping suspect who shot at trooper will be charged with attempted murder
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said....
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
WLOS.com
No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
WLOS.com
One arrested, charged with attempted first-degree murder after reported shooting
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in Buncombe County. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office received a report of an individual who had been shot in the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
One charged after allegedly beating man with baseball bat, setting tent on fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville authorities have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat and attempted to burn down his tent while he was inside. Authorities confirm they were dispatched to an encampment near the Tunnel Road area at around 9...
WLOS.com
Second man sentenced in Asheville gun store burglary of more than 30 firearms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A second man has been sentenced in the theft of more than 30 guns from an Asheville store in January. Jesse Lynn Williams, 34, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison on Thursday, Sept. 22, for his role in the January burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King announced.
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
WLOS.com
Old Fort man charged with felony possession of meth
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sept. 21 a man has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Pickett, age 67, was charged by the sheriff's office community impact team. Detectives served Pickett with an outstanding arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2022, at his...
Teen hospitalized after being shot at least 5 times, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — According to police, a teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning. APD said the teen was shot five times in the legs and he was grazed in the stomach. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
WLOS.com
'Sharp increase in knives': Armed robberies up 59% from same time last year, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police report an increase in armed robberies this year, in addition to an increase in violent crime. “Year-to-date there’s a 59% increase in armed robberies,” Capt. Joe Silberman with the Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Sept. 21. Data released from the Asheville...
