ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Jacksboro, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Sibli
hardknoxwire.com

Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
wvlt.tv

Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
wvlt.tv

Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating. An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Marine attempts suicide while being detained in Venezuela

Knoxville Marine being held in Venezuela attempts suicide, family asks for help. A former Knoxville Marine has been wrongfully detained in Venezuela since Sept. 9, 2020, according to his family. Updated: 7 hours ago. You get to combine stunning autumnal views with mild weather and strong action on the water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy