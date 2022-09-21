Read full article on original website
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
realitytitbit.com
Tributes pour in for Drag Race star Cherry Valentine after sudden death
Cherry Valentine has died at the age of 28. The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, whose real name is George Ward, starred in season 2 of the popular competition, and tributes are pouring in following their family’s announcement. The competitor’s family has asked fans for ‘prayers’ following the...
realitytitbit.com
Just May opens up on 'iconic' elimination from RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 returned this evening as Joanna Lumley took to the judging panel to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr to assist with the difficult decision of sending Just May home. Drag Race UK returned to screens this evening as a crop of 12 new...
realitytitbit.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans 'obsessed' as Joanna Lumley joins premiere judge panel
British icon Dame Joanna Lumley has answered prayers by finally joining the panel for the season 4 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. There’s another queen on the show, and we’re not talking about the contestants. British TV star Joanna Lumley has joined the judging panel alongside Graham Norton and Michelle Visage for the season 4 premiere of Drag Race UK.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go
Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
BBC
'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased. Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation. Gurney was jailed for six years and...
Time Out Global
Is it just us or… is London covered in rubbish?
‘This rat just hurled out of the bin bag and jumped really high,’ says Oliver from the Rats out of SE5 Instagram account. ‘It looked massive, so at first I was like, “Oh my God has someone thrown a kitten in a bag?” But then I realised it was a rat. I was disgusted.’
realitytitbit.com
April Banbury and Ryan Darvill had a short-lived romance after The Cabins
April Banbury is getting to know a complete stranger on Married at First Sight… who became her husband. But the truth is, the reality star is used to appearing on dating shows as she previously appeared on ITV’s The Cabins. She decided to tie the knot with a...
realitytitbit.com
Chrishell gushes over 'sexy musical genius' G-Flip and 'hot' Australian accent
Chrishell Stause has showered G-Flip with compliments for their birthday, noting their emotional intelligence, accent and “sexy musical” skills. September 22 marks G-Flip’s birthday, and supportive girlfriend Chrishell waited until the clock struck 12am in Australia to gush about her partner. The Selling Sunset star confirmed her...
realitytitbit.com
Fans hope Mel Blatt wins MasterChef - and it's Never Ever been about All Saints
It’s official – the Celebrity MasterChef final is upon us on September 22nd, 2022. John Torode and Gregg Wallace have had their work cut out judging the celebrities’ dishes and week after week they’ve been impressed, underwhelmed and shocked by some of the famous faces’ culinary skills.
Angela Rayner reveals what was on THAT note that was passed to her in the Commons alerting the Labour front bench to the Queen's failing health
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has revealed what was written in the note she passed to Keir Starmer on the day of the Queen's death as he spoke in the House of Commons. The note, along with scenes showing PM Liz Truss being urgently briefed by Nadhim Zahawi at the same time, was the first sign that something urgent was going on outside the walls of Parliament.
Lewis Capaldi shocks Naga Munchetty with explicit mix-up on BBC Breakfast
Lewis Capaldi left Naga Munchetty red in the face following an awkward mix-up on BBC Breakfast.The “Someone You Loved” singer appeared on the morning programme on Saturday (24 September), during which he complimented co-host Charlie Stayt on his “great hair”.“Can I just say, you’ve got great hair. We were talking about it outside,” Capaldi said, with Munchetty mouthing: “It’s a wig.”“It’s a wig, is it? I didn’t say that. Looks great,” Capaldi said.“Well you’ve got great hair too,” Stayt replied, with Capaldi offering him a high five.“Would you like a room?” Munchetty said, with a surprised looking Capaldi asking:...
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
UK government faces court challenge over ‘Frankenchickens’
Hearing granted for Humane League, which says use of fast-growing chickens breaches welfare rules
Arctic Monkeys announce massive UK and Ireland stadium tour
Arctic Monkeys have unveiled their touring plans for 2023, and the Sheffield group are going big
BBC
Birmingham's Commonwealth bull to leave Centenary Square
A huge mechanical bull that starred in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is to be removed from its central Birmingham location. Thousands have visited the 10m-high sculpture since it was placed on display in Centenary Square in July. The bull was given a reprieve to stay until September after thousands...
PMs get reshuffled at Queen's funeral: Awkward moment the six living former premiers - Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major - are stopped at doors of Westminster Abbey and told to enter in chronological order
All six living former Prime Ministers paid their respects to the Queen at her funeral service in Westminster Abbey today. Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major were among those attending the state event. But they looked slightly awkward as a group of them...
