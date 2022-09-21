Read full article on original website
Related
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court. Warriors head coach Steve […] The post ‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans
Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics […] The post ‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on looming Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins contract extensions
The Golden State Warriors franchise is the most successful in the past decade, having won four championships on the back of the famous core led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Despite the trio being past their 30s, they still went on to win the 2022 NBA championship, thanks in no small part to the additional contributions of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. However, title contention has a cost, and it usually is a steep one, and the Warriors will soon have to pony up to keep their squad intact.
LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media. Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise. Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association,...
Grading the Pistons-Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz have been two of the most active teams this offseason and that continued on Thursday as they conducted a trade. Bojan Bogdanovic is heading to the Motor City in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. This deal came as a bit of a surprise considering the Los Angeles […] The post Grading the Pistons-Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Kerr doubles down on defense of Robert Sarver over racism allegations
Separate investigations into his alleged workplace misconduct confirmed that Robert Sarver repeated the n-word on multiple occasions. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, though, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr maintains he never saw any behavior from the disgraced owner that could he construed as racist. Doubling down on...
10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise
Take a look at 10 Black business owners who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally
Kyle Kuzma made huge strides on the court last season, at times serving as the Washington Wizards’ best player with Bradley Beal missing the second half of the season. The growth he’s showed isn’t just with his basketball skills, though. The man is literally still growing. According to Kyle Kuzma himself, his last physical measurement […] The post Wizards star Kyle Kuzma showed huge growth in offseason, literally appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Leon Rose claps back at Knicks critics after failed Donovan Mitchell chase
The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell all summer long, but the Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately swooped in and traded for the star guard. There were also reports that Gersson Rosas was the lead negotiator that failed to make the deal happen. Leon Rose spoke on just that on Friday, making it clear he’s pleased with his front office and the roster assembled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Nets position battles to watch at training camp
The Brooklyn Nets open 2022 training camp on Sept. 27. The team moves into this season with several additions poised to provide a shakeup to the rotation. With that, here are three training camp battles to watch over the coming weeks. 3. Joe Harris vs. Royce O’Neale Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are […] The post 3 Nets position battles to watch at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23. Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign. Here it is straight from the […] The post Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant appears to have taken being ranked NBA’s eighth-best player personally
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, ESPN decided to roll out its list of the top 100 players in the league. One of the more surprising rankings was Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant coming in at eighth on the list. Many people were confused with how Durant could be that low, including Durant himself.
NBA・
Hornets sign former lottery pick to backup LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to find a way to stand out in a crowded Eastern Conference after failing to do so last season. Maybe their recent signing of Dennis Smith Jr. will help them take a step forward this upcoming season. The Hornets recently signed Smith...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0