Austin, TX

KVUE

Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls discusses ‘confusing’ intersection, speed limits, scooters

The Marble Falls City Council talked traffic during a workshop Tuesday, Sept. 20, including possible changes to the Mormon Mill-Mission Hill intersection with U.S. 281, speed limits, and an electric scooter business ordinance. During the workshop, City Manager Mike Hodge presented a study conducted by engineering students from the University...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane. The City of Austin's Transportation Department initially reported the crash just after 7 a.m., telling morning commuters to consider alternate routes. By 7:17 a.m., TxDOT Austin said the frontage road was closed due to the crash.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

BCRUA starts repairs on water pipe leak for Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) told Cedar Park City Council on Thursday that repairs to their water intake pipe were underway. The pipe services the city's potable water as a secondary source, according to BCRUA. The water provider announced last month the discovery of a break in the intake pipe located in Lake Travis. According to BCRUA General Manager Karen Bondy, the pipe was leaking back into Lake Travis so no water was wasted.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road

AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla could build an electric boat for Giga Texas public park

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker could develop a small electric boat for the Giga Texas public park, known as the “ecological paradise.” The comments came after the ecological paradise was confirmed to be under development after documents seen by Teslarati yesterday showed Tesla is expanding the factory by 500,000 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
