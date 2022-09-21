Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
Some Bastrop ISD buses suspended amid driver shortages
Currently the district has 72 bus drivers and 16 vacancies, however, they aim to have an additional ten so that the district doesn't have to use office staff and mechanics as drivers, Kristi Lee, the Deputy Superintendent explained.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls discusses ‘confusing’ intersection, speed limits, scooters
The Marble Falls City Council talked traffic during a workshop Tuesday, Sept. 20, including possible changes to the Mormon Mill-Mission Hill intersection with U.S. 281, speed limits, and an electric scooter business ordinance. During the workshop, City Manager Mike Hodge presented a study conducted by engineering students from the University...
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
Austin ISD buses without air conditioning will be replaced if bond on November ballot is approved
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a hot start to the school year for Austin ISD students. Approximately 8,000 AISD students board school buses with no air conditioning. According to district officials, if voters pass the proposed school bond in the upcoming November election, 173 school buses will be replaced.
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the Interstate 35 southbound frontage road at Braker Lane. The City of Austin's Transportation Department initially reported the crash just after 7 a.m., telling morning commuters to consider alternate routes. By 7:17 a.m., TxDOT Austin said the frontage road was closed due to the crash.
Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
BCRUA starts repairs on water pipe leak for Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) told Cedar Park City Council on Thursday that repairs to their water intake pipe were underway. The pipe services the city's potable water as a secondary source, according to BCRUA. The water provider announced last month the discovery of a break in the intake pipe located in Lake Travis. According to BCRUA General Manager Karen Bondy, the pipe was leaking back into Lake Travis so no water was wasted.
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
CBS Austin
Woman hit, killed by vehicle on North Austin I-35 service road
AUSTIN, Texas — Police shut down the southbound I-35 service road Friday morning in North Austin for several hours after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle. It happened just north of Braker Lane. APD says the call came in at 6:47 a.m. reporting an auto-pedestrian collision...
KVUE
14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
teslarati.com
Tesla could build an electric boat for Giga Texas public park
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker could develop a small electric boat for the Giga Texas public park, known as the “ecological paradise.” The comments came after the ecological paradise was confirmed to be under development after documents seen by Teslarati yesterday showed Tesla is expanding the factory by 500,000 square feet.
Austin Chronicle
TribFest: Oil Terminal Protest Interrupts Buttigieg’s Q&A (But He Doesn’t Mind)
Near the end of the Texas Tribune Festival’s opening-night keynote with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a murmur rolled through the Paramount Theatre and heads craned to house left. From the balcony, a bright yellow banner unfurled that read “Please Pete, Stop S.P.O.T. No Fossil Fuel Exports.”
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
Black Texas Family Fights State's Efforts To Seize Their Historic Farmland
The descendants of Daniel Alexander are fighting once again to keep farmland they've owned for generations amid plans to expand U.S. Highway 183.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
