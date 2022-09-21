ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses

By Grant Stringer
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Ordinary American
2d ago

Democrats have taken this state in the wrong direction for far too long, and are overdue for a wake up call. Here’s hoping for a change of tides in the house, senate, and governor’s office.

Reply(1)
17
Just Say'n
2d ago

Vote out the blues, vote red rock and roll! Democrats have helped Oregon enough thank you.

Reply
9
John Ore
2d ago

Democrats SHOULD be vulnerable in Oregon after unopposed riots, out of control homeless crisis, poor forest management, anti business policies, ridiculous over-conteol during lockdowns...

Reply
3
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind

As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
