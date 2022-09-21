National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses

As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO