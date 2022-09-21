National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses

Read full article on original website
Ordinary American
2d ago
Democrats have taken this state in the wrong direction for far too long, and are overdue for a wake up call. Here’s hoping for a change of tides in the house, senate, and governor’s office.
Just Say'n
2d ago
Vote out the blues, vote red rock and roll! Democrats have helped Oregon enough thank you.
John Ore
2d ago
Democrats SHOULD be vulnerable in Oregon after unopposed riots, out of control homeless crisis, poor forest management, anti business policies, ridiculous over-conteol during lockdowns...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
Legislature approves funds to expedite environmental reviews for chip industry in party-line vote
Members of the Oregon Legislature’s emergency board voted Friday to hire four specialists to expedite environmental permitting for the chip industry, a key priority of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. The vote was 12 to 7, strictly on party lines, as Republicans lamented Oregon’s overall pace of environmental review and...
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
KGW
Who are the biggest donors in the Oregon governor's race?
You asked, we answered. Here's where the money is coming from in the heated race for Oregon governor.
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commits $1 million to prep industrial land for chipmakers
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told a legislative committee Wednesday that she’s drawing $1 million from a strategic reserve fund to accelerate land readiness for semiconductor industry development. Additionally, the governor said she’s preparing a package of proposals she wants the Legislature to consider on “day one” of its upcoming...
High toxins in razor clams will delay digging on Oregon beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb will not face charges following county fair arrest
Republican State Representative James Hieb will not face charges for smoking at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and a confrontation with deputies that landed him in jail.
Oregon recommends minimum ventilation levels in classrooms; Portland Public Schools says it will try
In a sweeping about-face, Oregon’s largest school district on Friday said it will “strive” to increase a key measure of air quality to minimum levels long-trumpeted by a wide swath of experts nationwide. Portland Public Schools’ announcement comes after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive in May found...
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
Voters Want Safety And Abortion Rights Can Vote For Tina Kotek! What Is Your Opinion?
Tina Kotek should receive your vote for governor if you agree that a woman should have the freedom to control her own reproductive health and that ensuring the public’s safety should be a top priority. Christine Drazan is of the opinion that the state ought to be the one...
