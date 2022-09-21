ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

NME

Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
The FADER

Luna Li shares Jams 2 EP, announces North American tour

Luna Li, the Korean-Canadian songwriter and producer behind this year's excellent Duality, has shared an EP of new material. Jams 2 features six new instrumental tracks, including collaborations with Amaria and Aaron Paris. It follows a similar EP, Jams, released in 2021. Luna Li will discuss the EP, as well as playing a selection of her biggest musical influences, when she appears on The FADER's Gen F show on Amp tomorrow (September 22).
Whiskey Riff

Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’

Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Gravy Announces New Album With Single "C'est La Vie"

Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, introduced himself to the music scene in 2016 and has undoubtedly gotten better over time. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, the rapper is equipped with an unmatched swagger and style that keeps his fanbase coming back for more. Yesterday (September 23), the...
Pitchfork

Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

Dead & Company—the group featuring John Mayer and members of Grateful Dead—have announced their last tour. The shows will take place in summer 2023. The band will share the tour itinerary at a later date. Find Dead & Company’s announcement below. Dead & Company got announced in...
NME

Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates

Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
