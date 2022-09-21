Luna Li, the Korean-Canadian songwriter and producer behind this year's excellent Duality, has shared an EP of new material. Jams 2 features six new instrumental tracks, including collaborations with Amaria and Aaron Paris. It follows a similar EP, Jams, released in 2021. Luna Li will discuss the EP, as well as playing a selection of her biggest musical influences, when she appears on The FADER's Gen F show on Amp tomorrow (September 22).

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO