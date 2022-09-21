Read full article on original website
NME
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
The FADER
Luna Li shares Jams 2 EP, announces North American tour
Luna Li, the Korean-Canadian songwriter and producer behind this year's excellent Duality, has shared an EP of new material. Jams 2 features six new instrumental tracks, including collaborations with Amaria and Aaron Paris. It follows a similar EP, Jams, released in 2021. Luna Li will discuss the EP, as well as playing a selection of her biggest musical influences, when she appears on The FADER's Gen F show on Amp tomorrow (September 22).
Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’
Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
Alvvays Releases Two New Tracks Ahead of New Album ‘Blue Rev’
Canadian indie pop band Alvvays released two new singles ahead of the group’s new album, Blue Rev, which is set to drop on October 7. The new songs, “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy,” are out today (September 22). According to a press statement, “It’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Gravy Announces New Album With Single "C'est La Vie"
Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, introduced himself to the music scene in 2016 and has undoubtedly gotten better over time. Born in Rochester, Minnesota, the rapper is equipped with an unmatched swagger and style that keeps his fanbase coming back for more. Yesterday (September 23), the...
Poppy Goes Punky With New Song ‘FYB,’ Announces ‘Stagger’ EP
Welcome back, Poppy, who is once again keeping fans guessing by adapting a thrashy punk rock style with her latest single "FYB." It's the first track to surface from the singer's forthcoming EP, Stagger, which is due on Oct. 14. Poppy has continued to evolve her sound over the years,...
Dead & Company Announce Final Tour
Dead & Company—the group featuring John Mayer and members of Grateful Dead—have announced their last tour. The shows will take place in summer 2023. The band will share the tour itinerary at a later date. Find Dead & Company’s announcement below. Dead & Company got announced in...
NME
Phoenix on “crucial” late producer Philippe Zdar: “He was joy and chaos; a whirlwind”
Phoenix have paid tribute to Philippe Zdar, the late composer and producer who worked with the band throughout their career. Zdar died in 2019 after he suffered an accidental fall from a rooftop in Paris. He was 52 years old. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story,...
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November
Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama will kick off ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour in November. The post Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama To Kick Off ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In November appeared first on NewsOne.
NME
Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates
Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
