The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?
The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Bengals visit the Jets in New York for Week 3! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Jets prediction and pick. You could say the Bengals are coming off of a Super Bowl hangover despite not even winning it all last season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for them, especially for Joe Burrow. Burrow already has four interceptions on the season but the good news is that he didn’t throw one in Week 2. The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in what was another poor performance all around. Cincinnati is (0-2) and needs to get back on track as they have a tough schedule ahead.
Bengals look for 1st victory, while Jets come off stunning W
CINCINNATI (0-2) at NEW YORK JETS (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 0-2-0; Jets 1-1-0. SERIES RECORD: Jets lead 18-10. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Bengals 34-31 on Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
The final injury report for the Jets and Bengals has been released and it’s positive news for the Jets. In regards to wide receiver Corey Davis, who appeared on the report on Thursday with a knee injury, it turns out it was just a minor issue for Davis but he was on a limited practice basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
QB Zach Wilson (knee): Out. All six of the players listed as questionable are expected to play on Sunday. It’s a positive development after each of those players dealt with minor ailments throughout the week. Uzomah will make his return to the lineup after sitting out in Week 2...
