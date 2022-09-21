They’ll become the BEST of friends! We “adopted” a beautiful purebred Collie from the SPCA. We were told that a woman had brought him in 3 weeks before because her husband had been abusing him! He was definitely traumatized because he was truly scared of my husband. I had my husband be the one to feed him twice a day, and play with him in our back yard by tossing a ball around. It took a good 2 months for the dog to fully trust him. By the time our first baby was born 5 weeks later, that dog watched over him like a hawk. Slept under his crib during his naps and under the crib at night! He became the pillow for all 3 of our kids when they would watch TV at night. He was so wonderful with the kids!! He died when our oldest was 13. To say all 5 of us were heartbroken is an understatement! Could never bring myself to get another dog ~ he was SO special I didn’t WANT to try and bring another dog home!
