The James Webb Space Telescope isn’t just for peering at the most distant galaxies, resplendently hued nebulae, or scanning far-off exoplanets for signs of life. The big new space telescope can also turn its big mirror on targets closer to home. Targets like Mars.On 5 September, Webb took its first observations of the Red Planet, and those images and spectra have now been shared with the public for the first time. Webb is a joint project between Nasa, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, and Nasa and ESA both announced the new Webb views of Mars...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO