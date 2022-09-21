ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon

NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
Nasa’s Webb telescope takes aim at Mars for first time

The James Webb Space Telescope isn’t just for peering at the most distant galaxies, resplendently hued nebulae, or scanning far-off exoplanets for signs of life. The big new space telescope can also turn its big mirror on targets closer to home. Targets like Mars.On 5 September, Webb took its first observations of the Red Planet, and those images and spectra have now been shared with the public for the first time. Webb is a joint project between Nasa, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, and Nasa and ESA both announced the new Webb views of Mars...
Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades

Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
Dinosaurs survived when CO2 was extremely high. Why can't humans?

How did plants and animals survive around 200 million years ago when the carbon dioxide concentration went up to 6,000 parts per million? Paul Olsen, a geologist and paleontologist at Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, walked us through what scientists know about carbon dioxide levels over time. Although no...
Climate-prepared countries are losing ground, recent index shows

The most climate-prepared countries in the world are losing ground, according to the latest update of the University of Notre Dame's Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN) Country Index. Updated annually, ND-GAIN's Country Index quantifies the climate vulnerability and readiness of more than 180 countries by aggregating 45 core indicators over 20 years.
