NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was...
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launching Soyuz Mission to Space Station – How To Watch Live
NASA will provide live coverage of key events today, September 21 as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station (ISS). They will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch...
$30 Million NASA Capsule Tumbles Out of Control During Journey to the Moon
NASA‘s $30 million CAPSTONE capsule is currently having a “dynamic operational situation” and is tumbling out of control as it attempts to approach the moon. The miniature probe, which only weighs 55 pounds, had an unknown “emergency” that forced it into “safe mode” on Sept 8, according to mission team members. The glitch then caused CAPSTONE to lose control leaving the operations team desperate to find a solution while sitting in Colorado, over 100,000 miles away.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
Exclusive-Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom -sources
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement.
Nasa’s Webb telescope takes aim at Mars for first time
The James Webb Space Telescope isn’t just for peering at the most distant galaxies, resplendently hued nebulae, or scanning far-off exoplanets for signs of life. The big new space telescope can also turn its big mirror on targets closer to home. Targets like Mars.On 5 September, Webb took its first observations of the Red Planet, and those images and spectra have now been shared with the public for the first time. Webb is a joint project between Nasa, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, and Nasa and ESA both announced the new Webb views of Mars...
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
NASA's unprecedented DART mission will intentionally slam a spacecraft into an asteroid next week
DART will crash into Dimorphos, a small asteroid orbiting the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, to test NASA's ability to deflect space rocks from Earth.
Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades
Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
Dinosaurs survived when CO2 was extremely high. Why can't humans?
How did plants and animals survive around 200 million years ago when the carbon dioxide concentration went up to 6,000 parts per million? Paul Olsen, a geologist and paleontologist at Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, walked us through what scientists know about carbon dioxide levels over time. Although no...
UAE moon rover, Japanese lander set to launch atop SpaceX rocket in November
A lander developed by Tokyo-based company ispace and a small rover for the United Arab Emirates are now almost ready for their voyage to Earth's nearest neighbor.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
See how NASA's new lunar mega-rocket sizes up to past and future astronaut launch systems
NASA's Space Launch System is built to return astronauts to the moon. Photos and one chart show how it compares to other rockets in size and strength.
China discovers rare lunar crystal and nuclear power source on near side of the moon
Chinese researchers have discovered a brand new type of crystal in a sample of moon rocks, as well as a source of helium-3 — a potential fuel for nuclear fusion reactors.
Climate-prepared countries are losing ground, recent index shows
The most climate-prepared countries in the world are losing ground, according to the latest update of the University of Notre Dame's Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN) Country Index. Updated annually, ND-GAIN's Country Index quantifies the climate vulnerability and readiness of more than 180 countries by aggregating 45 core indicators over 20 years.
