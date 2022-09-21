Disadvantaged School Children Benefit from Roseville City School District Backpack Program. Roseville, Calif. – When children are in need, local nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) steps up to help. Recently, Roseville City School District reached out to TAF for funding to support its Child Backpack Program. TAF’s board of directors quickly made a unanimous decision to approve the ask and donate backpacks full of school staples such as pencils, notebooks and more to local elementary and middle schools.

