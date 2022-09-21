Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Family Fest on Vernon Street Town Square
Free annual event includes kid zones, vendors, food and more!. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer Food Bank: This September, Let’s Stand Against Hunger
Calling on local residents to support hunger relief efforts. Roseville, Calif. – Today in the U.S. nearly 40 million people are estimated to be “food insecure,” a term used to describe people with uncertain access to adequate food. It can affect anyone: children, single parents, families, seniors and people of all ages, races and genders in rural, urban and suburban locations.
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento music venue Harlow’s celebrates 40 years
Sacramento, Calif.- Harlow’s, one of Sacramento’s landmarks in the local music scene, is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary of bringing live music, comedy, and art to the local community. Prior to the venue’s founding in 1982, this building was known as the Hob Nail – a local watering...
rosevilletoday.com
Flame-N-Chickz
Order Online for Takeout / Pickup. Here at Flame N Chickz – Roseville you’ll experience delicious Nashville style Caribbean cuisine. Try our mouth-watering dishes, carefully prepared with fresh ingredients! At Flame N Chickz, our recipe for success is simple – Great food & care makes customers return every time.
rosevilletoday.com
Knee Deep Brewing in Auburn: A perfect craft brew stop
Update 2022: Sampling some of California’s best craft beers. Auburn, Calif. – Last time we joined the gang over at Knee Deep Brewing, they were busy gearing up the launch of an onsite event center and rolling out what is now Hola Senor, their tasty Mexican Style Lager.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Child Backpack Program gets an assist from Tommy Apostolos Fund
Disadvantaged School Children Benefit from Roseville City School District Backpack Program. Roseville, Calif. – When children are in need, local nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) steps up to help. Recently, Roseville City School District reached out to TAF for funding to support its Child Backpack Program. TAF’s board of directors quickly made a unanimous decision to approve the ask and donate backpacks full of school staples such as pencils, notebooks and more to local elementary and middle schools.
rosevilletoday.com
Sugar Bowl Resort names new president and CEO
Bridget Legnavksy brings 30 plus years of ski industry experience to Northern California. Norden, Calif. – Sugar Bowl Resort announced that Bridget Legnavsky has been named President & CEO of Sugar Bowl | Royal Gorge based in Norden, California, effective October 17. Following a six month long talent search,...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Quarry Bowl: Annual Football Rivalry September 30th
Rocklin, Calif. – The 12 annual Rocklin Quarry Bowl takes place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Whitney High Stadium. The Rocklin High School Thunder football team will be suiting up for battle to make the 3-mile journey to take on the Whitney High Wildcats’ home turf for what fans hope is another epic Rocklin Quarry Bowl.
