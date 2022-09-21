"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."

