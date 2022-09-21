Read full article on original website
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect During Fall 2022 Season
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal there will be lots of drama for the Forrester and Logans during the fall 2022 season.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally
Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Kyle and Summer make a stunning discovery on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) are in for some surprises in the coming weeks. No details have been given but fans know all will be revealed in time. Whatever happens, it will probably center around Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins ( Cynthia Walters). A majority of Y&R fans have said they are team Diane this time around base Phyllis has been so relentless.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?
When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Did Heather Tom Leave?
Heather Tom's soap opera career began in 1990 when she was cast as Victoria Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans
"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rumors suggest that Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer will start an affair which will have heartbreaking consequences.
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
Is The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Really Going Back To School?
Michelle Stafford is a daytime television icon, having played the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" on and off for decades. Fans know that Phyllis can be quite dramatic, especially when it comes to her love life. In the past, she's developed romances with characters such as Billy Abbott, Damon Porter, Malcolm Winters, Ronan Mallory, and many more. She's also been married multiple times to fan favorites such as Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Danny Romalotti (via Soap Central).
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: A Look at the Fall 2022 Season
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest it'll be a dramatic time for Genoa City residents during the 2022 fall season.
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Status After Rena Sofer’s Exit
After Rena Sofer's exit, 'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans are worried that Lawrence Saint-Victor might be leaving the show.
The Real Reason Steffy Married Wyatt On The Bold And The Beautiful
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her history with the Spencer men on "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been well-documented. As many viewers can recall, the reason why Steffy slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) while she was still married to Liam Spencer was because her husband had kissed Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) behind her back at the time, according to Soaps in Depth. Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer on the hit CBS soap, told Soap Opera Digest that their affair was definitely one of his favorite storylines. He said, "That was truly an intense and passionate relationship. You consummate their relationship, but yes, it was intense. What might have started out as a flirtatious manipulation on Steffy's part really turned into a heavy-duty love relationship."
