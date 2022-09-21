To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dennis Larson of Perry was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 when he slowed and turned left, and he was struck by a vehicle, driven by Guy Stovall of Des Moines, attempting to pass Larson’s vehicle on the left. No injuries were reported. Damage to Larson’s vehicle was estimated at $10,000, and damage to Stovall’s vehicle was estimated at $4,000.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO