Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Jayette swimmers make waves with two new school records
One of the two Perry girls swimming records that was reset Thursday will likely change several times in the next few seasons. The other had stood since 2000. Perry hosted Fort Dodge and Algona at the MCB Pool, with each team scored independently against each other. Fort Dodge topped Perry, 86-70, and Algona, 113-47, with Perry a 78-73 winner over Algona.
theperrynews.com
Perry youth football to host games Sunday
One of the biggest keys to having a successful varsity football program is to have a well-established and smoothly operating youth program that is attracting high numbers of players. That appears to be the current situation at Perry, as the Bluejays are competed in grades 3-6 as part of the...
theperrynews.com
Perry volleyball visits Roland-Story, plays in weekend tourney
STORY CITY, IA — Perry began HOIAC volleyball play with a trip to Roland-Story Tuesday after having played four matches in the AC/GC tournament Saturday. Roland-Story (10-8, 1-1) was a 25-11, 25-10, 25-5 victor over Perry, who fell to 3-12 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Perry began action Saturday with a 22-20, 22-20 win over Madrid before dropping a 21-12, 15-21, 15-11 contest to Colfax-Mingo. West Central Valley bested Perry, 21-7, 21-12, with a 24-22, 21-16 loss to Nodaway Valley capping Perry’s play in Guthrie Center.
theperrynews.com
W-G netters drop match to host Ames
AMES, IA — Woodward-Granger volleyball stepped out of conference and up a several classes Thursday with a trip to Ames. The Little Cylcones (6-5) won the first game, 25-16, but the Hawks (4-12) won game two, 25-22. The hosts were not intimidated and rallied to win games three and four, 25-15 and 25-14, respectively, to record the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Panthers unable to finish rally against Cardinals
EARLHAM, IA — Panorama was turned back by host Earlham in WCC volleyball Tuesday, falling 3-1 on scores of 25-14, 25-13, 16-25 and 25-12. Madison Mincy distributed 10 assists for Panorama, with Jaidyn Sellers having two and Jazmyn Sellers one. Zoey Hambleton had five kills, Jaidyn Sellers, Cayden Iredale three, Keira Simmons two.
theperrynews.com
Honors showered Thursday at Perry Lutheran Homes party
The love was delivered Thursday afternoon at the Eden Acres campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes (PLH), where a party was held to celebrate this year’s winners of awards from LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit providers of aging services and supports. The ceremonies began at 3 p.m.,...
theperrynews.com
W-G spikes Interstate-35 in WCC play
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger posted a 3-0 sweep over visiting Intersetate-35 in conference action Tuesday. The Hawks (4-11, 2-2) won behind scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 28-26, with the Roadrunners falling to 1-15, 0-4 with the loss. The hosts honored seniors Tian Turner, Grace Deputy, Emma Klocke, Audrey Simmons,...
theperrynews.com
Eleanor D. Mickelson of Dallas Center
Eleanor D. Mickelson, 91, of Dallas Center passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Minburn, Iowa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Ribbon cut on new Remax Precision offices in Perry Friday
Realtors at the Remax Precision real estate office at 900 First Ave. welcomed their fellow members of the Perry commercial community with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Friday afternoon. Nikki Deardorff, Amy Rathje and Audra Sorber said they will be regularly seen in the newly remodeled offices, with...
theperrynews.com
Lou Hoger receives birthday greetings from fellow SORE men
Longtime member of the Society of Retired Experts (SORE) Lou Hoger celebrated his 78th birthday Friday morning over Perry Perk coffee and sweet rolls with fellow SORE members John Andorf, Gary Becker, Jim Caufield, Ken Finer, Ray Harden, Harlyn McGuire, Dan Spellman and Dean Stumbo.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Dennis Larson of Perry was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 when he slowed and turned left, and he was struck by a vehicle, driven by Guy Stovall of Des Moines, attempting to pass Larson’s vehicle on the left. No injuries were reported. Damage to Larson’s vehicle was estimated at $10,000, and damage to Stovall’s vehicle was estimated at $4,000.
theperrynews.com
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly punching, strangling girlfriend
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly punched and strangled his girlfriend in their home. Felix Adrian Baccam, 36, of 252 S.E. Boulder Court, Waukee, was charged with domestic assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of S.E. Boulder Court,...
Comments / 0