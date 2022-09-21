Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Hard work paying off for Michigan football walk-ons from Chelsea
ANN ARBOR – When Michigan’s Hunter Neff and Joe Taylor returned to the locker room after the team’s season-opening victory over Colorado State on Sept. 3, they were in for quite the surprise when they checked their phones. Both received copious text messages after the walk-ons from...
Michigan vs. Maryland live updates: Wolverines score on first offensive play
After Maryland’s Tai Felton muffed the kickoff to give Michigan great field position, the Wolverines capitalized on the first play. J.J. McCarthy ran the run-pass option to perfection and connected with a wide-open tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the corner of the end zone. Michigan 7, Maryland 0. ****
Some Michigan football tickets against undefeated Maryland going for under $50
It’s a battle of two undefeated teams as the Big Ten schedule begins for the Michigan Wolverines football team. If you’re planning on going to The Big House to see the game against Maryland, you can purchase some last-minute tickets for fairly cheap at these sites:. The 4th...
Wolverine recruiting report: Will Michigan’s hot start lead to more commitments?
Michigan’s football team is 3-0 and a top-five team in the country in both national polls. But the Wolverines’ hot start has yet to yield any new commitments on the recruiting trail. Jim Harbaugh’s program has remained at 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 class since Aug. 13, with its national ranking dropping to No. 29 overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State versus Minnesota tickets are going for under $40
EAST LANSING, MI - The Michigan State Spartans football team hopes to rebound this weekend after a disappointing loss on the road last weekend at Washington. If you’re planning on going to the game, we found some last-minute tickets for as low as $40 or less at these sites:
Detroit Lions tickets at Minnesota are going for under $50
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It’s only game three, but this weekend’s Detroit Lions game is one of the biggest of the season as they take on division rival Minnesota on the road. There are some last-minute tickets for the game going for under $50 at these sites:. The Lions...
Your A to Z guide to attending Michigan’s Big Ten opener against Maryland
ANN ARBOR, MI - After making it through the nonconference season undefeated and unchallenged, Michigan football wraps up its early run of home games inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday in its conference opener against Maryland. No. 4 Michigan (3-0) hosts the Terrapins (3-0) at noon on Sept. 24, in Michigan...
Detroit Lions found girth for defensive line and they love the early returns
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions said they wanted more girth for their defensive line at the start of training camp. So, they claimed interior bodies Isaiah Buggs via the Pittsburgh Steelers, then Benito Jones from the Miami Dolphins. Aaron Glenn is already calling the pair the team’s unsung heroes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lions’ Julian Okwara could see increased role after making season debut last week
ALLEN PARK -- Julian Okwara made his season debut last week. And now the third-year versatile defender could see an increased role with injuries hitting the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 3′s date with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions announced that defensive lineman John Cominsky underwent hand surgery earlier...
Lions at Vikings: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 3
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) are on the road for the first time of the year, with a tough NFC North test against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) in Week 2. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history:
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
State high court rejects bid to reinstate conviction for former MSU gymnastics coach
The state Supreme Court ruled it will not hear an appeal to reinstate a conviction against former MSU gymnastics coach Kathy Klages for allegedly lying to police in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar investigation. The Supreme Court’s ruling on Wednesday, Sept. 21 lets stand a December 2021 decision from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tudor Dixon doubles down on jokes about Whitmer kidnapping plot
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon compared the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Governor’s treatment of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic in two campaign events Friday. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready...
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
Slotkin renting Lansing condo from campaign donor, business executive
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is reportedly leasing a residency in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood from a medical manufacturing firm executive and donor to her congressional campaign, as confirmed by multiple sources. The firm, Niowave, Inc., is a Lansing-based business which manufactures medical radioisotopes. Jerry Hollister, a member of Niowave’s...
3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing near Fraser schools
MACOMB COUNY, MI – Three Michigan juveniles involved in a fight where a 14-year-old died will be charged as adults. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced charges stemming from the Sept. 13 incident on Wednesday. One person died and two others were hospitalized with stab wounds following the fight that occurred near Garfield and Klein around 4:30 p.m.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
24K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0