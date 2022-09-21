ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Complete chaos': Hero officer Goodman recounts harrowing moments of Capitol riot in attacker trial

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Accounts of the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, opened the second day of testimony in Capitol rioter Doug Jensen's trial on Wednesday.

A witness described the Des Moines, Iowa, resident, one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol,becoming the "leader of the mob" at one point.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman , hailed as a hero for steering protesters away from the not-yet empty Senate chamber, recounted his experience on Jan. 6 before the jury Wednesday afternoon.

Jan 6. hearings: Pressure campaigns, predictable violence: What we learned from all eight Jan. 6 hearings

Watch: Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman stands off with January 6 rioters on Senate steps

Before facing off with Jensen and other rioters in the Capitol’s halls , Goodman helped fend off protesters on the west side of the building, where he witnessed “fighting and bludgeoning.” He was hit in the head with what he believed was a piece of fruit and bear sprayed in the face before retreating inside to a makeshift triage station with buckets and water, where he said he threw up. And then, he headed back into the mob.

“I did what I needed to do to get myself together and then I went back outside,” he said.

He came back inside again after hearing over the radio the building had been breached. Shortly after, he ran to the Senate, which he’d also heard on his radio had beeninfiltrated.

It was there where Goodman first came face to face with Jensen, whom he identified in the court Wednesday by pointing at him with his index finger.

Goodman described Jensen as so “aggressive,” he threatened to shoot him. Jensen, Goodman said, responded by telling the officer to “Do what you gotta do.” The comment raised several jurors' brows.

The defense argued that despite Jensen’s verbal jabs, he did not wield weapons like many of the other protesters. Goodman testified that “QAnon Shaman” Jake Angeli held a flag that appeared to be sharpened like a spear and that other protesters had bats and flags that they used to prod officers. Jensen did not, he said.

But Goodman pushed back on the defense’s implication that Jensen was harmless.

“My focus was on his actions,” Goodman said.

'Total chaos' at the Capitol

U.S. Capitol police Inspector Thomas Lloyd, a 32-year veteran of the force who faced off with Jensen at the Capitol, testified that his job that day was coordinating the arrival of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his Secret Service team at the Senate chamber.

Minutes after Pence and his team arrived, around 12:30 or 12:40 p.m., Lloyd said, he received a call from Chad Thomas, assistant chief of the U.S. Capitol police, warning him that "a lot of people" were coming his way.

He said he had never heard panic in Thomas' voice until that day.

He spent the rest of the day fending off rioters from the front lines on the west side of the Capitol and at both chambers of Congress. He repeatedly described the scene as "complete chaos" and "total chaos," as rioters used bats, sections of fencing and tools abandoned by a construction crew as weapons.

"It was just a few of our officers versus hundreds of thousands of people," Lloyd said.

Jensen trial: 'Not a whodunnit case': Capitol rioter Doug Jensen's trial begins with opening remarks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmvH1_0i4gmybA00
Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP

USCP inspector, Jensen face off

Lloyd recalled Jensen as "the QAnon guy," because of the giant red, white and blue "Q" plastered on his shirt.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Lloyd came face to face with Jensen in the Senate wing of the Capitol complex. He described Jensen as "arrogant" and "cocky," and the "leader of the mob at that point," waving the rioters forward.

"He knew he had a lot more muscle behind him than I did," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said Jensen urged him and the handful of officers with him to surrender the building to the mob. After Lloyd declined, Jensen asked Lloyd to arrest Pence, who was at the Capitol in his capacity as Senate president to preside over the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win .

In rebuttal, defense attorney Christopher Davis argued that the police did not draw their weapons and that Lloyd could not have known the intentions behind Jensen's gesture to the crowd that he interpreted as signaling them to advance.

Prosecution, defense give roadmap to case in opening remarks

Jensen faces seven criminal charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, which holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The heart of the prosecution's case are the many videos and images of Jensen at the Capitol.

During their opening remarks, the prosecutors showed video of Jensen entering the building, yelling at officers and chasing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a Capitol stairwell.

Jensen is easily identifiable in the images thanks to his outfit: a beanie and the black shirt with a giant "Q" on it, in homage to the conspiracist movement QAnon, worn over a gray and black sweatshirt.

The defense did not attempt to claim Jensen was not present at the Capitol that day, instead painting a distinction between the Capitol rioters "dressed in costume" and those "dressed for battle" — of which they argued Jensen was among the former.

"This is not a 'whodunnit' case," Davis, Jensen's attorney, said in his opening remarks.

Seven witnesses to take stand for prosecution

The prosecution said it plans to call seven witnesses in addition to Lloyd and Goodman.

Also set to testify are FBI Special Agent Tyler Johnson, who conducted an interview with Jensen in Des Moines days after the attack, and a Secret Service agent tasked with evacuating Pence from the Capitol.

Male-dominated jury selected

The trial began Monday with jury selection, which extended through most of Tuesday's proceedings . The jury, which includes two alternates, is comprised of 10 men and four women.

The trial is not expected to last longer than a few days, the judge said.

Of the eight Capitol riot cases to go to trial so far, none have ended in acquittal or dismissal of charges.

More on the lead-up to Jensen's trial

Comments / 26

loretta
2d ago

He needs to stay in prison but in a high security prison in a straight jacket with a muzzle on and make sure after he’s locked in to throw away the key for good!

Reply(1)
17
drew pedersen
2d ago

Should have been a lot more "Ashlie Babbitt trophies" handed out that day. Those domestic terrorists should NEVER have gotten as far as into the Capitol they did!

Reply
4
Chris Colon
2d ago

most of these idiots where following a mandate fom trumpets who actually was well on his way to the wh safety and now they all are loosing their jobs and going to the slammer, how stupid can they be and trumpets is enjoin all the millions of donation buying the best lawyers and the little moron are trown under the buss.

Reply(1)
4
