FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) stock fell 0.86% (As on September 23, 11:37:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions during the last 12 months and deferred revenue amortization, increased 10% to $453 million over the prior year period. Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Client count as of August 31, 2022 was 7,538, a net increase of 219 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more. User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO