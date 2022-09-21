Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window. Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200...
WALB 10
Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
WCTV
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts canine demonstration
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hosted a K-9 demonstration this year. Over 100 canines from across the United States showed the community how they search, detect and apprehend Thursday. Lowndes High Martin Stadium welcomed officers from all over the nation with their K-9′s., flashing their...
WALB 10
Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, was sentenced to serve...
WALB 10
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for assault, terroristic threats in Valdosta
Three people are in jail in Valdosta following an assault. Shortly after 2 a.m. on September 19, Valdosta police responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street after a citizen reported being assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and...
southgatv.com
Cairo meth dealer off to prison
ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
wfxl.com
Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County
An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
wfxl.com
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in Valdosta homicide incident
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest in a a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
WALB 10
Former Valdosta State Prison officers sentenced in inmate assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four former correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in orchestrating and concealing the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sgt. Patrick...
wfxl.com
New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man
District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating video with minors
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a video that is circulating among local middle school students on social media.
mycbs4.com
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
WCTV
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gunfire strikes Lake City house
More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
