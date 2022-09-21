ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Blake Barnett
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
FanSided

Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date

Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
EDUCATION
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise

Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reveals If He's Interested In Coaching Again

Will Urban Meyer coach college football again? That's a question several fans have been asking ever since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. During the latest episode of "Urban’s Take with Tim May," the three-time national champion addressed all the speculation surrounding his future. Meyer revealed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tx#Espn#A J Mccarron College#All American
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama player criticizes team’s ‘basic’ offense

A former Alabama wide receiver does not think much of the offense Bill O’Brien has installed for the 2022 team. Mike McCoy, who played for Alabama from 2006 to 2009, was highly critical of the Crimson Tide offense as part of AL.com’s “Head 2 Head” show. McCoy said the team’s play-calling was “basic” so far, and questioned the “elementary” play designs displayed through the first three games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 3

Running back is arguably the most important position in NFL fantasy football, and finding value at the position can lead to successful weeks. Finding a sleeper at any position in NFL fantasy football can help you tremendously, but especially at running back. Let’s take a look at under-the-radar players this week who you should consider starting if you’re in a pinch at the position.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama OC, Bill O'Brien, a top candidate for Nebraska HC

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, has been listed as one of the top three candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job. O’Brien has previously served as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Houston Texans, with neither stint being overly successful. During his time at State College, he was 15-9, while going 54-52 in the NFL.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Colts: Breaking down Kansas City’s injury report

Kansas City Chiefs injury report head into Week 3, with two starts out and several still dealing with injuries. Find out the latest and who’s playing. The Kansas City Chiefs just came out with their final injury report for their week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and here’s the latest on all recently injured players and their status for this week and the future. I’ll also be providing the latest information on players who have been injured and are still expected to be out for some time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy