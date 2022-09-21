Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Star humiliated, new 'Strange' piece of reality
MILWAUKEE - A star gets humiliated and a new "Strange" piece of reality. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with all the stories making a buzz around Hollywood.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shepherdexpress.com
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Haunted 45-Acre Immersive Experience to Open for Season in Wisconsin
As October crawls closer, preparations for spooky season are ramping up. One event in particular is getting ready to make its seasonal debut in Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes, an outdoor immersive experience sprawling 45 acres, will bust its doors open for "thrills, chills and ghastly apparitions" Sept. 30 in Franklin, according to organizers.
CBS 58
Report: Milwaukee police stop-and-frisk Black residents nearly 18 times more than white residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to stop-and-frisk a disproportionate number of people who are Black. That's according to the latest report from the non-partisan Crime and Justice Institute. Researchers examined data from 2021 and found MPD has not made significant improvements since first agreeing to document traffic and...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Stolen gun transaction leaves Racine man facing jail time
A Racine man could spend the next dozen years behind bars after he allegedly bought a stolen gun. Cyrus Andresen, 23, was charged Sept. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of receiving a stolen firearm and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison or up to $20,000 in fines.
Festa Italiana 2022: What to know about this year's festival in Milwaukee
Against all odds, Milwaukee's Festa Italiana is returning in 2022, though not at the usual time and place.
wlip.com
Kenosha Reports Four Overdose Deaths in the Past Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to four suspected overdose deaths since last week. The recent wave includes two suspected overdose deaths in one night, and two cases over the past weekend. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the specific causes of these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Milwaukee animal shelter 'busting at the seams'
MILWAUKEE — Overcrowding at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shelter, MADACC, is reaching a breaking point. "I have not seen us this full in over five years," said shelter outcomes coordinator Kate Hartlund. "We are busting at the seams with animals." Hartlund believes she knows what's to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
milwaukeemag.com
A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
Comments / 0