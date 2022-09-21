ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

One Tank Trip — Apple Hill Orchards, Lexington, OH

Apple Hill Orchards, 1175 Lexington Ontario Road, Lexington, in Richland County, is run by Russell Joudrey, a New England native, Barbara Zaugg of Mansfield, and their daughter Anne Joudrey. It grows pick-your-own apples, peaches, pears, plums, cherries and Asian pears.
LEXINGTON, OH
Amherst, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: September 23, 2022

Chip dips made by a local police officer! Shop for 5-0 Buffalo Chicken Dip online or in stores!. David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Apple Hill Orchards in Mansfield, Ohio. Big Time Game Boards. Custom corn hole boards! Learn more about Big Time Game Boards here.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Parma Sweet Stroll

Eat your way through Parma! Enjoy the Parma Sweet Stroll bakery crawl all month long!
PARMA, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
Cleveland Scene

Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s the season! How to make Amish Apple Crisp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s Apple Season in Northeast Ohio and country chef Lee Ann Miller has a wonderful Apple Crisp recipe to celebrate the season. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how easy it is to make this delicious sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here. Lee Ann Miller is also very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her here.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M

An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.

