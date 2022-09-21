ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Weather-aware Wednesday: Potential for showers, storms

By Thomas Geboy
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yh06a_0i4gkvsZ00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend. Yesterday we started to see moisture move into the Beehive State, but with a system moving in, we’ll be looking at widespread potential for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures come down by roughly 5-10 degrees in most spots compared to what we had Tuesday.

In the southern two-thirds of the state from southern Wasatch County down through southeastern and southwestern Utah, the Flood Watch remains in effect. The area will see heavy rain most likely in the southeastern half of the state where there is also a moderate risk for flash flooding.

Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

While heavy rain isn’t as likely in the western half of our area, there will be an increased risk for strong thunderstorms. For most areas along and west of I-15 there is at least a marginal risk for severe weather while there’s a slight risk for severe storms from central Juab County up through Box Elder County. Within the marginal risk, isolated severe storms will be possible while in the slight risk, scattered severe storms will be possible. The main concern if storms were to become severe would be damaging straight line winds. Timing for strong storms will mainly be the afternoon through the evening so be weather-aware. The entire Wasatch Front is included in the marginal risk.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, the cold front will start to move from west to east across the state which will help push the moisture east. By Thursday, the only chance for showers and storms will mainly be in the easternmost portion of the state where the Flood Watch remains in effect, in southern Uintah, Grand, and San Juan Counties. The rest of the state will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs that are near or even below seasonal averages. In northern Utah, highs will mainly be in the 60s and 70s while down south it will mainly be in the 70s and 80s, except for higher terrain areas. We’ll also see some cool nights with lows in the 50s along the Wasatch Front, low 60s in St. George, while places like Park City, Cedar City, Duchesne, and Logan will see lows in the 40s!

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Skies will be dry across the board by Friday, with highs that resemble what we’ll see on Thursday. With a ridge of high pressure setting up shop, we’ll settle into a fairly quiet pattern with dry skies and daytime highs that warm to be roughly 5-10 degrees above average by the early portion of next week.

The takeaway? Today is a day to be weather-aware as there is potential for severe storms and flash flooding in parts of the state.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Wonderful weekend weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! After a couple of fall-like days with plenty of sunshine, we keep the sunshine around through the weekend with high pressure in charge, but we will start a gradual warming trend. For today, we’ll still be near seasonal averages, but instead of being near to slightly below […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Duchesne, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Severe Thunderstorm Watch & Warnings in effect for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of western Utah and two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Juab and Box Elder Counties. The Watch will stay in effect until 8 p.m. A Watch is a way of letting people in a wide area […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Wasatch Front
ABC4

Rain and cooler weather make a quick stop in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monday was indeed a beautiful day. We saw clear skies, warm temperatures, and even a nice breeze. If it wasn’t for the little bit of ground shaking we felt in a couple of areas, it might have been a picture-perfect day. But we have some changes coming.  Tuesday will see […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Nat’l Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Utah

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of Utah are bracing for an active weather day, which could result in flash flooding and other dangerous conditions, especially in the southern and western regions of the state. Capitol Reef National Park is among the locations which could be hardest...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Breezy sunshine returns to Utah Monday, storms return midweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’re coming off of a warm and blustery day Sunday across the state with a similar setup expected for Monday. Winds won’t be quite as strong, however, with generally 5-15 mph winds expected statewide. Dry weather will continue Monday with sunny skies expected. A storm system sitting […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah.  Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
PARAGONAH, UT
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kuer.org

Meet Shelldon, a ‘sassy’ example of Utah’s desert tortoise adoption program

Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you’re being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline, and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy