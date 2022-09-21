ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear Patrol

Food52 Just Revealed an Online Pantry of Top-Shelf Ingredients. Here's What to Buy

For more than a decade, Food52 has been among the best places for gourmets to gather on the internet thanks to their expertly-curated collection of recipes, kitchenware (including their own line) and cooking advice. Now, the brand has taken the next logical step in their quest to conquer your kitchen by unveiling the Food52 Pantry, their debut line of ingredients for use in their recipes.
Epicurious

A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Bread Pudding

Isn’t the kind of dessert that requires endless whisking or multiple trips to the store. A simple custard of eggs, milk, butter—along with a few spices—transforms a loaf of bread into dessert. For those reasons, it’s often the dessert I turn to on lazy evenings or when I need to make dessert for a crowd.
