Read full article on original website
Related
Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
BBC
Rekeem Harper: Exeter City move a chance for midfielder to become 'best version of myself'
"Everything happens for a reason, and I strongly believe where I am now is an opportunity for me to work on myself and get better," says Rekeem Harper as he is asked about his loan move to Exeter City. Despite being only 22, Harper has had a rollercoaster of a...
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros
England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
Jack Grealish: ‘I’m just a normal kid. I know how professional I actually am’
England winger Jack Grealish was not satsified with his form in his first year at Manchester City but says ‘I’ll always have people on the back of me’
RELATED PEOPLE
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Super League Grand Final 2022 — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will St Helens or Leeds triumph at Old Trafford? Join Lee Calvert to find out
Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
Sven-Goran Eriksson Explains How He Would Solve England's Right-Back Conundrum
Gareth Southgate has picked four right-backs in his latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Shane Duffy’s struggles continue as Stephen Kenny issues game-time warning
Ex-Celtic defender Shane Duffy is hitting new lows, as his career following his time at Celtic continues to falter. Duffy headed to Paradise on loan after a reasonably successful spell in the Premier League with Brighton. However, Duffy seemed out of sync with the Hoops and never really fit the...
BBC
Patterson injury 'does not look good'
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. The Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Gareth Southgate says England must stick together and stay true to their principles as they look to bounce back from the worst run of his managerial reign with the World Cup looming large.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up in last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar this winter.But things have gone off course at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare on Friday night.June defeats home and away...
BBC
Chelsea sack commercial director Willoughby after he sent 'inappropriate messages' to football finance agent
Chelsea have sacked commercial director Damian Willoughby after he sent "inappropriate messages" to a female football finance agent. Willoughby sent improper messages to Catalina Kim before he joined the club last month. Kim was involved with a bid to buy the West London club in March. "Chelsea confirms that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.
BBC
Macaulay Langstaff: The Notts County striker who has matched Erling Haaland for goals
When Manchester City goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland drilled a low shot into the bottom corner against Wolves, Macaulay Langstaff knew what he had to do. "A bit of me was thinking, 'oh Haaland has scored again, so I'd better score today'," Notts County's 25-year-old striker said. At the time Langstaff...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: MP Robin Walker asks DCMS to sanction club being put into administration
Worcester MP Robin Walker has addressed parliament, asking the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to sanction putting troubled rugby club Worcester Warriors into administration. Although Saturday's Premiership home game with Newcastle has had the go-ahead, Warriors face an RFU funding ultimatum on Monday. "I urge the DCMS to...
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners win historic WSL north London derby
Player ratings from Arsenal's north London derby victory over
'The new one? I watched some videos over these last few days and he is very talented': Italy stalwart Leonardo Bonucci doesn't know Ivan Toney's name but insists he's ready for potential England debutant
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci called Ivan Toney the 'new one' after being caught out at a press conference this week. But the 35-year-old has made sure he is well prepared if the England striker makes his debut on Friday night. Bonucci says he has spent longer in the video analysis...
SB Nation
AS Roma want to bring in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan in January — report
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was incessantly linked with a loan departure during the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay after the board and then manager, Thomas Tuchel managed to persuade him that he’s a part of the club’s plans this season. However Chalobah has starred in only one match since then, and while new head coach Graham Potter could provide with much more opportunities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has been keeping an eye out for other options.
BBC
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble
Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA・
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
Comments / 0