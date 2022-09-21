ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros

England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday's sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
TENNIS
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
BBC

P﻿atterson injury 'does not look good'

S﻿cotland manager Steve Clarke has admitted Nathan Patterson's injury "does not look good" after his side beat his side beat Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday. T﻿he Everton full-back tried to play on but ultimately was helped on to a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate urges England 'to stay really tight' after poor run of form

Gareth Southgate says England must stick together and stay true to their principles as they look to bounce back from the worst run of his managerial reign with the World Cup looming large.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up in last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar this winter.But things have gone off course at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare on Friday night.June defeats home and away...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'The new one? I watched some videos over these last few days and he is very talented': Italy stalwart Leonardo Bonucci doesn't know Ivan Toney's name but insists he's ready for potential England debutant

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci called Ivan Toney the 'new one' after being caught out at a press conference this week. But the 35-year-old has made sure he is well prepared if the England striker makes his debut on Friday night. Bonucci says he has spent longer in the video analysis...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AS Roma want to bring in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan in January — report

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was incessantly linked with a loan departure during the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay after the board and then manager, Thomas Tuchel managed to persuade him that he’s a part of the club’s plans this season. However Chalobah has starred in only one match since then, and while new head coach Graham Potter could provide with much more opportunities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has been keeping an eye out for other options.
SOCCER
BBC

Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
UEFA
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up

A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
WORLD

