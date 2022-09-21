Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Driver suffers seizure before car smashes into West Warwick building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A scary afternoon for a West Warwick business as a car crashes into their garage door. The car crashed into Santilli Construction at Aster and River streets Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old driver had a seizure before the crash. His girlfriend, Sienna Lachance, said it...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Officers find stolen items inside Portsmouth man’s home
Police arrested a Portsmouth man Wednesday after several items reported stolen were found inside his home.
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boater rescued after vessel sinks during storm
Crews rescued a boater after a vessel sank during Thursday's storm, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.
Providence DPW worker accused of dealing drugs placed on leave
The Providence DPW employee arrested last week for reportedly dealing drugs while on the job was caught red-handed by detectives, according to court documents.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
1 of 2 decomposed bodies found in Rhode Island home identified as former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — One of two badly decomposed bodies found in a home in Rhode Island earlier this week has been identified as a former mayor. Woonsocket police officers responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s longtime mayor. While inside the home, officers...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Police: Woman stole $1K+ worth of mixers from Cranston store
The woman, according to police, has committed similar crimes at other stores and sometimes wears a wig.
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Valley Breeze
UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski
UPDATE – WOONSOCKET – The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on Sept. 19 as Daniel Grabowski, longtime boyfriend to former Mayor Susan Menard. Earlier in the...
Turnto10.com
FBI agents spotted at Coventry home
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry home is apparently connected to a federal investigation. FBI agents were spotted Wednesday at the home on East Shore Drive. The FBI said only that it's part of an ongoing federal investigation and that there's no threat to the public.
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Comments / 0