Woonsocket, RI

Turnto10.com

Driver suffers seizure before car smashes into West Warwick building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A scary afternoon for a West Warwick business as a car crashes into their garage door. The car crashed into Santilli Construction at Aster and River streets Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old driver had a seizure before the crash. His girlfriend, Sienna Lachance, said it...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
NewsBreak
ABC6.com

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski

UPDATE – WOONSOCKET – The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on Sept. 19 as Daniel Grabowski, longtime boyfriend to former Mayor Susan Menard. Earlier in the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

FBI agents spotted at Coventry home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry home is apparently connected to a federal investigation. FBI agents were spotted Wednesday at the home on East Shore Drive. The FBI said only that it's part of an ongoing federal investigation and that there's no threat to the public.
COVENTRY, RI
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation

A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
WEST GREENWICH, RI

