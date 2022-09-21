ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

psychologytoday.com

Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal

The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When the Death of a Loved One Produces Both Grief and Relief

The topic of mourning and grief for those who have had a conflicted relationship with a loved one is rarely discussed. Ambivalent loss—feelings of grief and relief—come at the end of a relationship when there are unresolved issues, abuse, or bad feelings. The estranged feel ambivalent loss because...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection

Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
psychologytoday.com

Recognize Your Relationship Patterns

Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Herbie J Pilato

Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"

When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).
PetsRadar

New study suggests dogs cry tears of happiness when reunited with their owners

Dogs cry tears of happiness when they see their owners, leading experts to believe that they experience emotions in a similar way to humans. If you’ve ever thought your pup’s eyes look a little moist whenever they’re reunited with you, you may just be onto something with a new study suggesting that dogs cry tears of happiness when their owners come home.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs

Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Terri Kozlowski

With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self

Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski. Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.
psychologytoday.com

Relearning the World Through Grief

Death and grief are at the heart of life. Closure is an unrealistic idea. Research supports that remaining connected to the deceased is often therapeutic. Grief is a process in which we relearn how to navigate the world after a significant loss. Millions of people around the world are discussing...
HEALTH

