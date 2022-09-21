Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Creating Space for Our Emotions to Heal
The core emotions include anger, sadness, fear, and joy. Understanding core emotions paves the road to improving how we feel and healing from our wounds and traumas. Understanding emotions can significantly benefit relationships. All of us have emotions. Core emotions like sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement, and disgust...
psychologytoday.com
When the Death of a Loved One Produces Both Grief and Relief
The topic of mourning and grief for those who have had a conflicted relationship with a loved one is rarely discussed. Ambivalent loss—feelings of grief and relief—come at the end of a relationship when there are unresolved issues, abuse, or bad feelings. The estranged feel ambivalent loss because...
39 Toxic Relationship Quotes So You Don’t Feel Alone
It’s a terrible feeling to know that you’re in a toxic relationship but have no idea how exactly you’re going to get out. People often will tell you just to go — as if it’s ever that easy.
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
What “On The Job” Lessons Have You Learned That You Wished Somebody Had Taught You In School?
"Who needs a degree when you're schoolin' life?" — Beyoncé
The last few years have left many of us touch starved. For some, face-touching ASMR videos are helping fill that void.
Touch-based ASMR videos are helping some touch-deprived people better deal with being alone.
Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"
When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
New study suggests dogs cry tears of happiness when reunited with their owners
Dogs cry tears of happiness when they see their owners, leading experts to believe that they experience emotions in a similar way to humans. If you’ve ever thought your pup’s eyes look a little moist whenever they’re reunited with you, you may just be onto something with a new study suggesting that dogs cry tears of happiness when their owners come home.
psychologytoday.com
Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs
Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
With Harmony, You Create Balance and Ease In Being Your Authentic Self
Harmony is about the right use of energy. When you are harmonious, then balance can be created. Reduce disharmony and discover inner wisdom~ Terri Kozlowski. Achieving harmony requires you to evaluate how you incorporate every element of your life. This means everything: your work, your relationships, your creative outlets, etc.
psychologytoday.com
Relearning the World Through Grief
Death and grief are at the heart of life. Closure is an unrealistic idea. Research supports that remaining connected to the deceased is often therapeutic. Grief is a process in which we relearn how to navigate the world after a significant loss. Millions of people around the world are discussing...
