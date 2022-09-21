ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh wrestling schedule home dates front-loaded

Lehigh wrestling fans who want to see the Mountain Hawks at home should make sure their calendars are cleared in early November and December. The Mountain Hawks’ full 2022-23 schedule, released Wednesday, sees Lehigh wrestling at home just twice after Dec. 4 – Jan. 28 against Arizona State and Feb. 4 with Army.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

