Read full article on original website
Related
Emmaus football uses 21-0 2nd quarter to bury Bethlehem Catholic
Emmaus High School’s football team used 28 straight points to bury Bethlehem Catholic on Friday night. The top-ranked Green Hornets defeated the No. 8 Golden Hawks 42-12 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division contest at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning point: Bethlehem Catholic, pinned at its own...
Darville, Emmaus football swarm Bethlehem Catholic and remain unbeaten
When a pass went up in the air on Friday night, there was a good chance it’d end up in the hands of Dylan Darville, regardless of whether the Emmaus High School senior was the intended target. Darville caught a pair of touchdowns and intercepted two passes, and the...
Easton football survives early Allen surge, rolls to first win of season
If the Easton Area High School football team thought it would breeze past Allen after running the gauntlet of four discouraging losses to open the season in the rugged Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division, the Canaries had other ideas. After all, Allen entered Friday night’s EPC cross-divisional contest at Andre...
7 thoughts on Lehigh’s wrestling schedule
Lehigh’s 2022-23 wrestling schedule is out, and it’s a very intriguing slate indeed – not a typical one by any means. Here’s seven of our thoughts on the Mountain Hawks’ slate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nazareth football returns to win column by blanking Liberty (PHOTOS)
Nazareth Area High School’s football team bounced back from its first loss of the season by routing Liberty 42-0 in Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division action on Friday night. Blue Eagles senior quarterback Sonny Sasso completed 14 of 21 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wideout Nolan...
Sophomore standouts lead Phillipsburg football to dominant win over Hillsborough
“Jett Genovese’s pass is complete to Matthew Scerbo Jr.”. If you plan attending any of the Phillipsburg High School football team’s games over the next two and a half years, get used to hearing that sentence. The two sophomores helped the Stateliners take their passing game to a...
Notre Dame football scores early and often, blasts Palmerton
FULL STORY: Darno plays part in 6 TDs as Notre Dame football breezes past Palmerton. A lot of points were expected on Friday night as Notre Dame hosted Palmerton. The points were there, but most of them came on the side of the Crusaders. Notre Dame opened a 21-0 lead...
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darno plays part in 6 TDs as Notre Dame football breezes past Palmerton
There was a lot of talk about Palmerton junior quarterback Matthew Machalik entering Friday night’s matchup against Notre Dame. The game ended with Crusaders junior quarterback Dan Darno being the signal caller earning the spotlight. Darno passed for five touchdowns and ran for another score as Notre Dame breezed...
Longtime Easton Area athletic director sets his retirement date
Jim Pokrivsak will never forget his first Red Rovers football game. He was an elementary school-aged boy, and he was in awe. “All I wanted to do was play sports at Easton,” the South Side native said. He never dreamed he’d eventually become the school district athletic director, a...
Lehigh wrestling schedule home dates front-loaded
Lehigh wrestling fans who want to see the Mountain Hawks at home should make sure their calendars are cleared in early November and December. The Mountain Hawks’ full 2022-23 schedule, released Wednesday, sees Lehigh wrestling at home just twice after Dec. 4 – Jan. 28 against Arizona State and Feb. 4 with Army.
Eagles injury report: Landon Dickerson questionable vs. Commanders | What happens if he cannot play?
The Eagles have benefited from the continuity along the offensive line, making it one of the best position groups on the team. However, with the latest injury news, that continuity could be in jeopardy for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Eagles’ player dreamed of a role on Broadway, but he’s on the NFL’s big stage instead
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles punt returner Britain Covey caught the punt from Minnesota Vikings’ Ryan White, shuffled to his right to make a tackler miss and picked up a few yards before being pushed out of bounds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It was the type...
Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 3
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Washington Commanders in NFL Week 3 action at FedExField on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.
vuhoops.com
Friday’s Arizin: Jon Rothstein’s Takeaways from Villanova’s practice stop (Sept. 23)
College basketball personality and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein had a little Philadelphia Big 5 practice tour on Thursday, and he started things off on the Main Line at Villanova. Rothstein had a private inside look, and while there are only so many things to takeaway from and pack into...
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Shane Steichen relationship has helped the offense
PHILADELPHIA – If you look over to the area of the NovaCare Complex practice fields where the quarterbacks are working, it is not uncommon to see Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talking over some part of the upcoming game plan. The two spend a lot...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Braves vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The...
B. Braun Medical celebrates $200M, 310K-square-foot Lehigh Valley expansion
International medical device manufacturer B. Braun Medical Inc. on Thursday celebrated the opening of a $200 million-plus expansion on its campus outside Allentown. The 310,000-square-foot addition in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, will add more than 200 jobs over the next several year to its on-site workforce of 1,500, the Bethlehem-based company said.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0