Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
Tolls, HOV rules set to begin Saturday on new I-66 express lanes
FAIRFAX, Va. — Drivers using the new Interstate 66 express lanes will have to pay up starting this weekend. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, tolls and High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) requirements will go into effect Saturday, Sept. 24. The 9-mile stretch of the new express lanes...
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
loudounnow.com
The W&OD’s Odyssey from Rail to Trail
The Washington & Old Dominion Railroad, known as Loudoun’s “Main Street,” survived for 100 years since 1859. But by the early 1960s, it seemed inevitable the W&OD would be abandoned. Purchased by the C&O Railroad Company in 1954 for a business opportunity that didn’t pan out, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Dulles Town Center responds to upcoming Cookology closure
An update to a story The Burn first reported Friday morning — that Cookology would be closing at the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling after 14 years in business. You can see our original story here. In the announcement from Cookology’s owner, she said that the decision...
ffxnow.com
Metro board takes key step to setting opening date of Silver Line Phase II
After years of delays, Metro has officially passed the baton over to its general manager to set an opening date for phase two of the Silver Line. At a board meeting today (Thursday), Metro’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a motion to have General Manager Randy Clarke set the opening date of the project.
mocoshow.com
Brookeville Road Closure Extended Into November
On September 19, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced that the current closure of Brookeville Road, between Georgia Avenue (MD-97) ,and Grayheaven Manor Road, has been extended through late November. According to the State Highway Administration, the newly–extended duration of the Brookeville Road closure will allow contractors to efficiently complete Brookeville Bypass construction tasks.
Washingtonian.com
Metro Will Soon Stop at New Silver Line Stations—Without Passengers
More than eight years after the first portion of Metro’s Silver Line opened for service, railcars will finally begin running to new six new stops in early October. One caveat: There won’t be any passengers onboard. The initial rides on the Silver Line’s new stretch are simply a test, designed to ensure the rail system meets safety requirements, reports WTOP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
NoVA Parks Gifted 45-Acre Botanical Garden in Alexandria
The family-owned Winkler Botanical Preserve will be added to the extensive list of parks and gardens run by NoVA Parks. The reins of a longtime family-owned preserve in Alexandria’s west end have officially been turned over to the Northern Virginia Parks Authority in a move that aims to support plant and wildlife preservation and educational programs for local children.
gohikevirginia.com
Red Rock Overlook: A Historic Loop Hike with Potomac River Views in Loudoun County
I recently made the short drive to Red Rock Wilderness Overlook Regional Park in Leesburg, Virginia. I was eager to get in a quick hike near my house. The mostly shaded 1.2-mile hike along the perimeter of this 67-acre park on the Potomac River is a great pick when you don’t have a lot of time.
restonnow.com
Reston planning committee approves Vantage Hill redevelopment
The redevelopment of Reston’s Vantage Hill condominiums (11619 Vantage Hill Road) is barreling towards approval. At a meeting on Monday (Sept. 19), the Reston Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously approved the project, which will include 28 townhouses on 2.5 acres of land currently taken up by an abandoned swimming pool.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. barn fire traced to ‘spontaneous combustion’ of mulch
Fire officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are blaming the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil for a fire that tore through a barn. Crews were called to a farm on Lincoln Road in Purcellville just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a caller reported a large barn on fire. Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames and smoke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event To Take Place In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Frederick County Division of Solid Waste & Recycling is presenting a household hazardous waste drop-off event on Sunday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at Nymeo field in the upper parking lot, located at 21 Stadium Drive, and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
tysonsreporter.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian in hospital after crash in Pike 7 Plaza parking lot
A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons, police say. The driver allegedly hit the woman as she was walking in the shopping center’s parking lot, according to the Fairfax County Police Department, which describes her injuries as life-threatening.
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
arlnow.com
How a local scouting troop got saddled with $3K in personal property taxes
A local scouting troop says it has been blindsided by a $3,000 personal property tax bill on its vans. So a scout decided to seek relief from the bill — which would take a big chunk of its $21,000 budget — by going to the Arlington County Board.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
County Needs More Taxing Power, McKay Says — Like other Northern Virginia leaders, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay has long pushed for Virginia to expand local authority, an uphill battle particularly under Gov. Glenn Youngkin. McKay says “he would like the option for the county to levy taxes on personal income or other services to diversify the county’s revenue, which is about 90% dependent on property taxes.” [Axios D.C.]
630 WMAL
Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
theburn.com
Drive-thru Pizza Hut coming to southern Loudoun County
A new Pizza Hut is coming to southern Loudoun County — but don’t expect the big sit-down restaurants with the iconic red roofs from the past. This is a 21st century Hut. The new 1,900 s.f. Pizza Hut in the South Riding/Chantilly area will be a drive-thru, delivery and carry-out restaurant only. No dining room is planned.
Comments / 0