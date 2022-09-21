ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

mynews4.com

Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
2news.com

2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden

The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
MINDEN, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo

Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com.  Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Department of Labor Grants Nevada with Equity Grant

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has approved $4,562,000 in funding for an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Equity Grant for the state of Nevada. This grant program is the first of its kind and will help ensure all eligible workers have fair...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada public broadcasters join forces for debate

LAS VEGAS, NV – Vegas PBS and Nevada Public Radio are proud to announce that they are collaborating on a new election program, Nevada Decides. The series will feature the candidates running for office in Nevada during the 2022 midterm election. The program will be simulcast on Vegas PBS 10.1 and News 88.9 KNPR.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project

RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
NEVADA STATE
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug discount card, which he said will help Nevadans save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs and 20% on name brand prescription drugs regardless of income, age, or citizenship.  Nevada joins Oregon and Washington in ArrayRx Solutions, formerly known as Northwest Prescription […] The post Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Bear traffic deaths could double in Nevada this year

So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Sept. 14 on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
8 News Now

Sisolak announces discount prescription drug card for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada residents are eligible for a free discount card that could save them money on their prescription drugs, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. The ArrayRx digital discount card will be available to all state residents, regardless of age or income, Sisolak said in launching the program. Applying the discount could save […]
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Analysis: Nevada emerging as tightest 2022 Senate race and that’s a problem for Democrats

Senate Democrats are playing defense in Nevada, a must-win state to hold or expand the party’s current razor-thin majority. A swath of recent polls shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailing Republican rival Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and the scion of a prominent GOP political family. That puts Senate Democrats in a tough position as Election Day nears.
NEVADA STATE

