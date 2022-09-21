Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Nevada's Native American Day
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Silver State is home to the Great Basin Native American tribes, such as the Northern Paiute, Southern Paiute, Washoe, and Western Shoshone. To celebrate and honor Nevada's Indian tribes, Governor Steve Sisolak announced his proclamation of Sept. 23 as Native American Day in Nevada.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
marketplace.org
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
2news.com
2022 National Sheepdog Finals in Minden
The BEST Border Collies in North America are in Minden this week, to compete in the 2022 National Sheepdog Finals. These top dogs are from all over the United States and Canada to battle for the coveted title of National Sheepdog Champion. There will also be a competition for the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New York in October, now with limited seating! | Reno Memo
Get the Reno Memo in your inbox! Sign up at therenomemo.com. Ah, New York at Halloweentime ... the traditional Pumpkincracker Ballet at the Lincoln Center ... the giant bowl of candy in Rockefeller Plaza, where the mayor himself hands out candy and says things like, "ooh, what are you supposed to be? So scary!" And the weather! Not so hot as to accentuate the sidewalk pee smell, but not so cold as to freeze it into a slipping hazard. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Cheney speaks at Nevada State Dinner Gala
Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker at Thursday night's Nevada State Dinner Gala, hosted by the Vegas Chamber in Washington, DC.
2news.com
Department of Labor Grants Nevada with Equity Grant
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced that the U.S. Department of Labor has approved $4,562,000 in funding for an Unemployment Insurance (UI) Equity Grant for the state of Nevada. This grant program is the first of its kind and will help ensure all eligible workers have fair...
knpr
Nevada public broadcasters join forces for debate
LAS VEGAS, NV – Vegas PBS and Nevada Public Radio are proud to announce that they are collaborating on a new election program, Nevada Decides. The series will feature the candidates running for office in Nevada during the 2022 midterm election. The program will be simulcast on Vegas PBS 10.1 and News 88.9 KNPR.
mynews4.com
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pvtimes.com
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project
RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug discount card, which he said will help Nevadans save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs and 20% on name brand prescription drugs regardless of income, age, or citizenship. Nevada joins Oregon and Washington in ArrayRx Solutions, formerly known as Northwest Prescription […] The post Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program appeared first on Nevada Current.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nevada Appeal
Bear traffic deaths could double in Nevada this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Sept. 14 on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
Sisolak announces discount prescription drug card for Nevada residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada residents are eligible for a free discount card that could save them money on their prescription drugs, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. The ArrayRx digital discount card will be available to all state residents, regardless of age or income, Sisolak said in launching the program. Applying the discount could save […]
Washington Examiner
Analysis: Nevada emerging as tightest 2022 Senate race and that’s a problem for Democrats
Senate Democrats are playing defense in Nevada, a must-win state to hold or expand the party’s current razor-thin majority. A swath of recent polls shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto trailing Republican rival Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general and the scion of a prominent GOP political family. That puts Senate Democrats in a tough position as Election Day nears.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Comments / 3