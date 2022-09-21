Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors' Steve Kerr goes on media tour to defend disgraced Suns owner Robert Sarver
In several interviews published Wednesday - after the NBA investigation was published, but before Sarver said he was selling the teams - Kerr said he hadn't changed his mind about Sarver.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Bob Myers, Steve Kerr staying patient with Andre Iguodala on retirement decision
Warriors president of basketball ops/GM Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr are staying patient with Andre Iguodala as he waits to announce his retirement decision.
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived Dusty Hannahs, who the team recently signed on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘They should just be GMs’: Bob Myers keeps it real on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson on recruiting trail
The Golden State Warriors didn’t have much spending flexibility this summer. The team that just set an NBA record for total payroll, in fact, lost a bidding war for all-world defender Gary Payton II in free agency, wary of going even deeper into luxury tax territory. But just because the Warriors’ team-building resources were limited hardly means their stars didn’t try to recruit available players to the Bay over the offseason.
Andre Iguodala to re-sign with Warriors: ‘Last one’
Andre Iguodala plans to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for a 19th and likely final NBA season. The 38-year-old
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Folsom stuns De La Salle again in final seconds of Northern California football showdown
CONCORD, Calif. — For a game that seemed stuck in first gear the first half, the second turned into a heart-stopper. In the end, Austin Mack's half-yard sneak on fourth down with 15 seconds left gave Folsom a thrilling 24-21 win Friday at Owen Owens Stadium. The game essentially came ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA Twitter reacts to Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors
On Friday, the Golden State Warriors filled one of their open roster spots with a familiar face. In a special announcement during his podcast “Point Forward” with Evan Turner, Andre Iguodala revealed his decision to re-sign with the Warriors for his 19th season in the NBA. Via @pointforward...
Pac-12 honors Spencer Webb on the opening weekend of conference games
In a show of solidarity, the Pac-12 Conference has announced the six host schools from today’s conference games will honor Spencer Webb, a member of the Oregon Ducks’ team who tragically passed away this summer in a cliff-jumping accident at Triangle Lake. The six teams hosting, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona State, will all paint the 4-yard line yellow for the tight end who passed away this summer due to an accidental fall at Triangle Lake. Oregon has painted its 4-yard lines on each side of the field inside Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have also included a spider web decal with a No. 4 inside of it on their helmets for the 2022 season. To honor the life of @oregonfootball’s Spencer Webb on the first weekend of conference play, our Pac-12 family joined today in painting all 4-yard marks with @GoDucks yellow across the league. 🙏💚💛#4Spence🕸️ pic.twitter.com/HFPbU8nEy1 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2022 List Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game
Andre Iguodala announces his return to the Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- On the eve of the start of training camp, veteran forward Andre Iguodala took to his podcast Friday, announcing he will be returning for the upcoming season.Speaking on a special edition of his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner, Iguodala cleared up one of the few lingering issues for the defending NBA champs."I myself will be returning for my 19th season," he said. "I'm really looking to getting back with my guys on the court."Turner has been hanging out, doing the podcast with Iguodala, as the Warriors star considered his immediate course of action for the future....
Andre Iguodala Reveals Steph Curry's Pitch to Bring Him Back
Steph Curry knew the Golden State Warriors needed Andre Iguodala to return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Warriors' Andre Iguodala returning for 19th and final NBA season: 'Steph, this is the last one'
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final season in the NBA, he announced on Friday in a special episode of his "Point Forward" podcast with former player Evan Turner. Iguodala admitted he was "retired for most of the summer" but was convinced to come back for one more season.
Comments / 0