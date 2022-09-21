ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘They should just be GMs’: Bob Myers keeps it real on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson on recruiting trail

The Golden State Warriors didn’t have much spending flexibility this summer. The team that just set an NBA record for total payroll, in fact, lost a bidding war for all-world defender Gary Payton II in free agency, wary of going even deeper into luxury tax territory. But just because the Warriors’ team-building resources were limited hardly means their stars didn’t try to recruit available players to the Bay over the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 honors Spencer Webb on the opening weekend of conference games

In a show of solidarity, the Pac-12 Conference has announced the six host schools from today’s conference games will honor Spencer Webb, a member of the Oregon Ducks’ team who tragically passed away this summer in a cliff-jumping accident at Triangle Lake. The six teams hosting, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona State, will all paint the 4-yard line yellow for the tight end who passed away this summer due to an accidental fall at Triangle Lake. Oregon has painted its 4-yard lines on each side of the field inside Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have also included a spider web decal with a No. 4 inside of it on their helmets for the 2022 season. To honor the life of @oregonfootball’s Spencer Webb on the first weekend of conference play, our Pac-12 family joined today in painting all 4-yard marks with @GoDucks yellow across the league. 🙏💚💛#4Spence🕸️ pic.twitter.com/HFPbU8nEy1 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2022 List Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of WSU game
EUGENE, OR
CBS San Francisco

Andre Iguodala announces his return to the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the eve of the start of training camp, veteran forward Andre Iguodala took to his podcast Friday, announcing he will be returning for the upcoming season.Speaking on a special edition of his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner, Iguodala cleared up one of the few lingering issues for the defending NBA champs."I myself will be returning for my 19th season," he said. "I'm really looking to getting back with my guys on the court."Turner has been hanging out, doing the podcast with Iguodala, as the Warriors star considered his immediate course of action for the future....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
