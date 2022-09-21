ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) DNP in Buccaneers' Wednesday practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jones' missed practice is a concerning start to the week after the veteran was inactive during Tampa Bay's divisional victory. Expect Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman to log more snaps against a Green Bay Packers' pass defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings if Jones is ruled out again.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Buffalo's Gabe Davis (knee) logs limited practice on Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. According to Getzenberg, Davis feel he is "100%" going to play in Week Three's divisional matchup after consecutive limited practices. In a favorable spot against a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 22nd (32.2) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season, our models project Davis to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Detroit's T.J. Hockenson (hip) questionable for Week 3's contest against Vikings

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Week Three's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson's status remains in the air after Detroit's tight end participated in three limited practices. In a potential matchup against a Vikings' defense rated 21st per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Hockenson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) practicing again on Thursday

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) participated in practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was seen at practice on Thursday throwing and going through his routine practice warm up. It's an upgrade after Herbert wasn't seen throwing at practice during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He is considered day-to-day, and the Chargers will monitor how comfortable/sore he is following today's action.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games

The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) logs another full practice on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the New England Patriots. Dobbins continues to practice in full as he hears a return from last year's season-ending knee injury. Dobbins' full practices are a good sign, but his status for games remains up in the air as the Ravens continue to take a cautious approach. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will man the catching position after Joey Bart was given a breather in Arizona. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadspin

Hey, ho, Jack Del Rio’s got to go!

Jackass, I mean Jack Del Rio’s latest bout of idiocy was provoked by actually coaching football. That’s instead of shooting his mouth off about minimizing an insurrection. The Commanders’ defensive coordinator was brought to Washington by defense-minded head coach Ron Rivera to help sculpt and better the young defensive gems the team had spent the last several years drafting. The franchise hasn’t been able to gain momentum with a consistent starting quarterback for 30 years, so why not build around a defense and hope you score enough points to win a title?
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Signing Veteran Defensive Lineman This Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens have been in the market for a defensive lineman these past few months. It appears they have found their man. The AFC North franchise is signing veteran defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens are signing Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Harbaugh: Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (concussion) available for Week 3's game against Patriots

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) will play in Sunday's Week Three contest against the New England Patriots. After clearing concussion protocols, Duvernay will be available against a New England' pass defense ranked 13th (26.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide outs per game.
BALTIMORE, MD

