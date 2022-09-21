Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson has ‘more than answered’ pre-draft questions
Belichick and the Patriots face Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday. Bill Belichick and the Patriots had a chance to draft Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 Draft, but opted instead to take Sony Michel at No. 31. Jackson went one pick later at 32. A lot...
Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him. Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He...
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Lamar Loses the Sleeve, Linebacker Signed
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm and was throwing the ball at practice on Thursday.
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) DNP in Buccaneers' Wednesday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jones' missed practice is a concerning start to the week after the veteran was inactive during Tampa Bay's divisional victory. Expect Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman to log more snaps against a Green Bay Packers' pass defense rated 13th per numberFire's power rankings if Jones is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Buffalo's Gabe Davis (knee) logs limited practice on Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (knee) was limited during Thursday's practice. According to Getzenberg, Davis feel he is "100%" going to play in Week Three's divisional matchup after consecutive limited practices. In a favorable spot against a Miami Dolphins' defense ranked 22nd (32.2) in FanDuel points allowed to wideouts per game this season, our models project Davis to score 10.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Detroit's T.J. Hockenson (hip) questionable for Week 3's contest against Vikings
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Week Three's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson's status remains in the air after Detroit's tight end participated in three limited practices. In a potential matchup against a Vikings' defense rated 21st per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Hockenson to score 7.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) practicing again on Thursday
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) participated in practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was seen at practice on Thursday throwing and going through his routine practice warm up. It's an upgrade after Herbert wasn't seen throwing at practice during the open portion of Wednesday's session. He is considered day-to-day, and the Chargers will monitor how comfortable/sore he is following today's action.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games
The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) logs another full practice on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the New England Patriots. Dobbins continues to practice in full as he hears a return from last year's season-ending knee injury. Dobbins' full practices are a good sign, but his status for games remains up in the air as the Ravens continue to take a cautious approach. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns catching for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will man the catching position after Joey Bart was given a breather in Arizona. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Deadspin
Hey, ho, Jack Del Rio’s got to go!
Jackass, I mean Jack Del Rio’s latest bout of idiocy was provoked by actually coaching football. That’s instead of shooting his mouth off about minimizing an insurrection. The Commanders’ defensive coordinator was brought to Washington by defense-minded head coach Ron Rivera to help sculpt and better the young defensive gems the team had spent the last several years drafting. The franchise hasn’t been able to gain momentum with a consistent starting quarterback for 30 years, so why not build around a defense and hope you score enough points to win a title?
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
NBC Sports
NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Signing Veteran Defensive Lineman This Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens have been in the market for a defensive lineman these past few months. It appears they have found their man. The AFC North franchise is signing veteran defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens are signing Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, according to...
numberfire.com
Harbaugh: Baltimore's Devin Duvernay (concussion) available for Week 3's game against Patriots
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) will play in Sunday's Week Three contest against the New England Patriots. After clearing concussion protocols, Duvernay will be available against a New England' pass defense ranked 13th (26.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide outs per game.
Comments / 0