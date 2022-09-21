ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
wsiu.org

Fri, Sept. 23 at 7:30pm – CapitolView

CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors REDCO and Cape Air. WSIU’s Jennifer Fuller talks with Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Visiting Professor John Jackson and NPR Illinois Statehouse Reporter Hannah Meisel about new charges against an Illinois lawmaker, and their potential impact on the 2022 General Election.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Statewide: Maintaining voter integrity

With the fall election nearing, many have raised questions about the validity of the electoral process. That includes making sure those casting a ballot are eligible. We hear from Illinois election authorities about how they make sure voter rolls are accurate and how citizens can make sure their ballots are counted.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Efforts to expand broadband access benefit southern Illinois

A local utility company will benefit from the federal ReConnect program to expand high-speed internet access in rural areas. The Egyptian Telephone Cooperative Association will be getting funds under the program, which is in it's third round of awards. US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said much of the...
INTERNET

