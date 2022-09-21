Read full article on original website
One state’s plan to push low-income health insurance beyond traditional health care
Jacey Cooper is the director of Medicaid in California, and she’s never been afraid of big challenges. She commuted two hours each way from Bakersfield to Los Angeles to complete her senior year at the University of Southern California after giving birth to twins. Just a few years later,...
Fri, Sept. 23 at 7:30pm – CapitolView
CapitolView on WSIU TV is made possible by local program sponsors REDCO and Cape Air. WSIU’s Jennifer Fuller talks with Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Visiting Professor John Jackson and NPR Illinois Statehouse Reporter Hannah Meisel about new charges against an Illinois lawmaker, and their potential impact on the 2022 General Election.
Statewide: Maintaining voter integrity
With the fall election nearing, many have raised questions about the validity of the electoral process. That includes making sure those casting a ballot are eligible. We hear from Illinois election authorities about how they make sure voter rolls are accurate and how citizens can make sure their ballots are counted.
Efforts to expand broadband access benefit southern Illinois
A local utility company will benefit from the federal ReConnect program to expand high-speed internet access in rural areas. The Egyptian Telephone Cooperative Association will be getting funds under the program, which is in it's third round of awards. US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said much of the...
