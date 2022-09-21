Read full article on original website
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
Washington Monument closed after it was splashed with red paint, graffiti
The U.S. Park Police temporarily closed the iconic Washington Monument late Tuesday after a man vandalized the popular tourist attraction by writing profanities on it and splashing it with red paint.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.
Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
Man Arrested After Washington Monument Vandalized: Cops
A man was detained on suspicion of vandalizing the Washington Monument with red paint, authorities said Tuesday evening. The U.S. Park Police announced the arrest in a short Twitter statement, adding that National Park Service conservators would work on the restoration process to the D.C. landmark. Photos circulating on social media of the vandalism appeared to show the paint slathered across the base of the monument’s west face. “Have you been fucked by this,” the graffiti appeared to ask, with an arrow pointing upward at the monument. “Gov says tough shit.” Police did not immediately provide a motive for the act, nor did they immediately disclose the identity of the suspect. The last notable case of monument vandalism in D.C. occurred in late May 2020, when racial justice protesters appeared to spray-paint a number of sites around the National Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial.Vandals have defaced the Washington Monument tonight. One reportedly in custody. pic.twitter.com/b4pDINyFta— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 21, 2022 Read it at FOX 5 DC
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted at the entrance of West Point's science center, congressional commission finds
A Ku Klux Klan plaque is affixed to the entrance of the U.S. Military Academy's science center at West Point, New York, a congressional commission has discovered. In a report released this month, the Naming Commission, which is reviewing Defense Department assets to identify and remove Confederate commemorations, included a photo of the bronze plaque. The words "KU KLUX KLAN" are underneath a depiction of a person in a hood, holding a rifle.
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack.
EXCLUSIVE: Black troops study controversial Ku Klux Klan plaque at West Point as Army refuses to say if it will remove it: Huge mural reflects hundreds of years of US history
Black troops at West Point were seen scrutinizing a plaque with an engraving that commemorates the Ku Klux Klan Wednesday - days after a commission tasked with removing Confederate markers from US military installations failed to pull the problematic print. The engraving at the storied military academy - which is...
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist who stormed the Capitol sentenced to 4 years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who has dressed up as Adolf Hitler and held a security clearance was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of New Jersey, who was an Army reservist when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, was convicted in May after he failed to convince jurors that he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol, a claim he made on the stand to avoid a conviction for obstruction of Congress.
Washington Monument Defaced With Red Paint & Man Now in Custody [Photos]
The U.S. Park Police arrested Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, from Bloomington, Indiana, for allegedly vandalizing the outside base of the Washington Monument...
Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral
On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
Leaked Oath Keepers Member List Includes Cops, Soldiers, and Elected Officials
A leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers showed elected officials, law enforcement officers, and members of the armed forces in the far-right group’s ranks, according to a report. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism delved into the list of 38,000 names on the database belonging to the group, whose members played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 370 people in the Oath Keepers’ records are believed to work in law enforcement, including as police chiefs and sheriffs, while an additional 100 are thought to be serving in the military. More than 80 others were either running for or serving in public office as of early August.Read it at AP
Man Who Once Dressed As Adolf Hitler Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who also held a "secret" security clearance, was described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer.
101st Airborne D-Day veteran laid to rest
World War II and U.S. Army veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin was laid to rest this week during a service that saw hundreds to honor him in his native Ohio.
US honors 82,000 missing service members on National POW/MIA Recognition Day
Every year on the third Friday of September, America observes National POW/MIA Recognition Day, as a day of recognition for those missing servicemen and women who never returned home from the battlefield. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) current estimates, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War,...
An effort to honor America’s POWs leaves far too many behind
Today, on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, we pause to remember the suffering of all American prisoners of war. The Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Gold Medal Act (S. 1079), now pending in Congress, seeks to award Congressional Gold Medals to some of those POWs who fought the Japanese in the early months of World War II. Credit to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) for championing the bill and working to honor these men and women whose stories and sacrifices must not be forgotten.
Purple Heart war hero fights for benefits at home 12 years after IED blast abroad
A U.S. Marine who suffered two near-fatal brain injuries combating terrorists is in a new fight at home — trying to get a medical retirement from the military so he can receive full benefits. Bill Bee followed in a family tradition of fighting in every war since the American...
'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6
The voting was over and almost all ballots were counted. News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Joe Biden. But the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was just beginning to fight. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action.“We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared.Authorities allege Rhodes and his band of extremists would spend the next several weeks after Election Day, Nov. 3, amassing weapons, organizing paramilitary training and readying armed teams with a...
