ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, MD

Charging documents describe viral arrest of teen in Woodlawn

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O24Hf_0i4gjmDT00

A teen's arrest on Monday in Woodlawn is attracting a lot of attention on social media.

It all started when Baltimore County Police were notified of a fight going on at a shopping center in the 6600 block of Security Boulevard.

Someone called 911 reporting a man in a wheelchair that was on scene armed with a gun.

Officer Dutterer arrived first and located 19-year-old Keith Leroy Harrison, who matched the suspect description given by the caller.

According to court charging documents, Dutterer noticed "a large bulge" in Harrison's pocket, at which point he was ordered to show his hands.

Police say a 17-year-old then got involved and began to aggressively challenge Dutterer as he questioned Harrison.

Charging documents say at one point the teen allegedly pushed into Dutterer, before being pushed back by a backup officer named Sokoya.

The teen then reportedly dropped his backpack and took what police described as "a fighting stance" towards Sokoya.

That's when Sokoya tried to detain the teen, but was met with strong resistance. Sokoya ended up taking the teen to the ground.

Charging documents explain how Sokoya got on top of the teen, shouting for him to turnover with hands behind his back.

Police claim the teen refused, at which time Sokoya began punching him in the head. Between each strike, police say Sokoya continued telling the teen to stop resisting arrest.

This portion of the incident was caught on video by numerous bystanders, quickly going viral.

RELATED : Video captures police punching suspect before arrest in Baltimore Co.

A third officer eventually arrived and helped Sokoya take the teen into custody.

Meanwhile during the struggle, officer Dutterer handcuffed Harrison. Police wrote in charging documents that Harrison denied having a gun, telling Dutterer that someone had punched him in the face and stolen it.

That apparently turned out to be untrue, as police say they recovered a non-serialized "ghost gun," from his wheelchair.

Harrison now faces multiple handgun violations, including possessing a concealed firearm while underage.

As for the teen, he was later released to his mother. WMAR-2 News reporter Brittney Verner spoke to an attorney representing the teen's family, who indicated potential legal action against the involved officers.

"Under no circumstance should anybody do what that officer did," said attorney Lawrence Greenberg. "If you've seen the video, you do not treat humans that way."

Greenberg added the teen was coming from school and was unarmed at the time of the incident. He denied that the teen assaulted any officers.

"I've watched multiple videos and not once do I see an assault occur on any officer," claimed Greenberg. "The family wants answers."

Comments / 6

Lord Maxwell
2d ago

but but but those two with the hand guns and one assaulting a police are such nice boys. im betting that both were eagle scouts and have continually supported community efforts. where is paul kersey when he is needed?

Reply(3)
5
Art Seymour
2d ago

Accountability the first lying about the gun the second deciding it was a good idea to attack a police officer. Follow directions that's all they had to do.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack

ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
ESSEX, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlawn, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Woodlawn, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911
Wbaltv.com

Judge denies bail for couple tied to homemade bomb found near Baltimore County school

TOWSON, Md. — A judge on Thursday denied bail for the couple accused of manufacturing ahomemade bomb found outside of Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. A Baltimore County judge called Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen Vickery, 39, a danger to public safety after an alleged plot involved explosive devices that ultimately led to the evacuation of the school. Both defendants appeared together in court Thursday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
International Business Times

Abducted Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Trunk Of Burning Car

A 39-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Baltimore City, Maryland. The deceased was the same person connected to an assault and abduction call from Hanover that was placed hours before the grim discovery, police confirmed. The Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
CARNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody

BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare

TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
TOWSON, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy