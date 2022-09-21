ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Jean Houston
Phys.org

How did the patriarchy start? And will evolution get rid of it?

The patriarchy, having been somewhat in retreat in parts of the world, is back in our faces. In Afghanistan, the Taliban once again prowl the streets more concerned with keeping women at home and in strict dress code than with the impending collapse of the country into famine. And on...
psychologytoday.com

Measuring Up: Born in the Shadow

Most of us gauge personal success by what we accomplish. The gap between the level of accomplishments of our elders and our own success sets us on a quest to feel legitimate. The angst of children from prominent families over “measuring up” is a psychological issue. It is often mistaken for “entitlement.”
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond

Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Claim that the Tonga Eruption May Have Lasting Effect on Climate Change

The Tonga volcano shook the globe. However, the impact did not end with the eruption because the event could potentially affect climate change. According to scientists, the volcanic explosion in January's water vapor injection into the stratosphere may have a minor, if transient, warming impact. Studying the Tonga Eruption. Scientists...
CNN

The world doesn't appear the same to every animal — or every human

Sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch -- you know them as the five traditional senses. But what if that's not all there is? We kick off the new season of Chasing Life with award-winning science journalist Ed Yong, author of a new book, "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us."
International Business Times

National Elephant Appreciation Day: Significance, Interesting Facts About The Gentle Giants

Elephants are among the most iconic creatures on Earth. National Elephant Appreciation Day, observed on Sept 22, celebrates these gentle giants that now need our help. National Elephant Appreciation Day was first established in 1996. It has since been observed in the U.S. every year, with people all over the country taking the time to celebrate and appreciate these massive mammals.
The Guardian

Echoes of Happy Valley: what can we learn from the shanty towns of the Great Depression?

Take a walk along the windy northern headland of Botany Bay, just south-east of Sydney Airport, and you might find evidence of an almost forgotten community. The coast at La Perouse, near the New South Wales Golf Club, was the site of Happy Valley, a shanty town that was the last resort for more than 300 people at the height of the Great Depression. It was a place littered with huts and tents made of whatever people could lay their hands on — iron sheeting, hessian bags coated in limewash, scavenged wood. Families took up a patch of sand between the bush and other shacks, and often stayed for years.
Phys.org

The Anglo-Saxon migration: New insights from genetics

Almost 300 years after the Romans left, scholars like Bede wrote about the Angles and the Saxons and their migrations to the British Isles. Scholars of many disciplines, including archaeology, history, linguists and genetics, have debated what his words might have described, and what the scale, the nature and the impact of human migration were at that time.
