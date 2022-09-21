Take a walk along the windy northern headland of Botany Bay, just south-east of Sydney Airport, and you might find evidence of an almost forgotten community. The coast at La Perouse, near the New South Wales Golf Club, was the site of Happy Valley, a shanty town that was the last resort for more than 300 people at the height of the Great Depression. It was a place littered with huts and tents made of whatever people could lay their hands on — iron sheeting, hessian bags coated in limewash, scavenged wood. Families took up a patch of sand between the bush and other shacks, and often stayed for years.

