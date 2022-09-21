ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Jeannie Mai's New Video Shows that Being a Mom Means You Have the 'Best of Both Worlds'

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDPOp_0i4gjigZ00

The fact is, Jeannie Mai just gets it, y’know? She understands that moms do the absolute most and need to be treated like queens, that moms can be fabulous in designer one minute and then breastfeeding the next minute (while still looking great!) And her newest video only proves that fact further.

On September 20, Mai uploaded a TikTok video with the caption, “I got the best of both worlds, man. 🙏”

In the video, we see Mai stepping out of a hotel dripping in high-end clothes and jewelry, with the caption saying “Before.” Throughout the first half of the video, we see Mai strutting around New York in designer dresses, having brunch, going to Prabal Gurung, hanging out with buds at A-list parties, and dancing the night away!

Then we get to the “After, ” which is so dang relatable. In the first clip of the “After” section, we see her cuddling her daughter Monaco (whose dad is rapper Jeezy) on the couch, followed by snapshots of Mai in no makeup while working, playing with Monaco in the kitchen, and even Monaco interacting with a tiny puppy! We also get adorable clips of them playing together, and of Monaco shoving her little baby fist into her mom’s mouth.

As we said, Mai gets it, and we love seeing her relatable and adorable content with her daughter.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gStGp_0i4gjigZ00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Loni Love Shows Off New Figure: ‘Still A Long Way To Go’

Beloved comedian, actress, and author Loni Love will be going live at the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight feeling good and accomplished about her ongoing weight loss journey. The former co-host of The Real took to social media to share some exciting news with her supporters last week: She posted two photos of herself indicating that she lost 37 pounds within a five-month time frame.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is The Perfect Example of Sugar & Spice in Hilarious New Video

Shady Baby strikes again! But this time, she delivers her signature snark with a side of sweetness. Kaavia James, 3, stars in a hilarious new Instagram video with her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and we are rolling on the floor laughing about how relatable it is. “Hey Kaav,” the Cheaper By The Dozen star asks her daughter, whose being held by Wade. “Hey!” she responds. She’s wearing a cute pink shirt with braids in two pigtails secured with yellow bands. “Are you going to be ready for school tomorrow?” Union asks, and Wade looks down at his daughter for her answer. “Yes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Best Of Both Worlds#Jewelry#Tiktok
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Grimes & Elon Musk's 9-Month-Old Daughter is 'a Queen' in a Super-Rare Photo

Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one! On September 18, Grimes uploaded a photo of her and Musk’s daughter Exa to her Twitter with the very on-brand caption, “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen.” In the photo, we see...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy