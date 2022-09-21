ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Just Asked Where He Went ‘Wrong’ in His ‘Relationships’ Amid Angelina’s Custody Battle

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZFuz_0i4gjdGw00

Flowing creativity. Brad Pitt handles his relationships through art. The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star unveiled a new art exhibit with Australian musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago in Finland and talked about how his failed relationships influenced his art.

Brad spoke about his art to Finland’s public broadcaster YLE about what inspired his art. “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” he said. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.” The Fight Club actor was married to Jennifer Aniston from 1999 to 2005 and married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016. He reportedly started making his artwork after his divorce from Angelina. The Sara Hilden Art Museum said of the exhibit and the featured artists, “Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago.”

Angelina and Brad were speculated to be together in 2005 after they starred together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, during filming, Brad was still with Jennifer but they subsequently split. Brad is currently embroiled in a custody battle with his kids with Angelina. The former couple has six children together, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. The Maleficent star filed an FBI report against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to Puck , who obtained the sealed documents, the Eternals actress filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI to get information about the altercation between her family and her ex-husband. The file claims that Brad spilled beer on Angelina and that he grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and shook her violently while yelling, “You’re f***ing up this family.” The event happened on the same flight where Angelina claimed that Brad assaulted their son, Maddox, in 2016.

The FOIA report was filed anonymously under Jane Doe in April 2022, who was already heavily suspected to be Angelina. It was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.” The reasoning behind the lawsuit was “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving the plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses.”

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
StyleCaster

King Charles Might ‘Exile’ Harry & Meghan—Here’s Why They’re ‘Unimportant’ & a ‘Threat’ to His Throne

Unwelcoming his son. King Charles is reportedly exiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source close to the new reigning monarch told the Daily Beast about the future plans of what the King wants to do with his son and his daughter-in-law. The source referred to the abdication of Edward VIII being a precedent to why King Charles would exile his son. “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Nick Cave
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence#Art#Australian
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy