ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I've tested over 40 robot vacuums, but none have worked as hard as this $1,550 vac, mop, and video surveillance robot

By James Brains
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDxgc_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

  • Over the last few years, I have tested more than 40 of the most advanced robot vacuums.
  • Recently, I tested the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni , which vacuums, mops, and performs video surveillance.
  • It's the most advanced robot vacuum I've tested, truly automating floor cleaning, but it's pricey.

Over the last few years, I've tested the most high-tech robot vacuums in the industry. I've put over 40 robot vacuums through their paces. That said, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is the most advanced — and most expensive — model I've ever tested.

The major downfall is its $1,549 price tag. Still, if you have the money, the X1 Omni does the best job of automating your floor cleaning by mopping and vacuuming at the same time, filling the vac with clean water and emptying the dirty water, cleaning the spinning mop heads, and emptying the dust bin after each cleaning. It even has video surveillance, so you can keep tabs on your home while away.

Below are more details about what sets this robot vacuum above the rest.

Setup took about 25 minutes, including 10 minutes installing and pairing the app and then updating the firmware.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BduEe_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

The vacuum comes in a massive box that weighs over 50 pounds, but unpacking it wasn't as strenuous as getting it up to my third-floor testing area. The vacuum paired seamlessly with the Ecovacs Home app (available for iOS and Android .)

The X1 Omni is the first robot vacuum I've tested that has built-in voice control.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ben5_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

You can use the X1 Omni with Alexa or Google Assistant, but it's not necessary. You can just talk directly to the vacuum to control it. Yiko, the name of the voice assistant, is available in six English dialects, French, German, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese.

I prefer using the app, which has all of the same functionality. This is because I don't use home assistants generally and don't like being in a room where a robot vacuum operates because it can kick up irritating dust. Instead, I control the vacuum from a different room, which you can do with the app, not voice commands. Still, I found the voice commands worked effectively, making them a great option for those who prefer them.

The Deebot X1 Omni is one of only 4 robot vacs that vacuums and mops simultaneously.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6uSD_0i4gjYoB00
Setup instructions are conveniently found under the lid of the charging station. The dirty water tank is on the left, and the clean water tank is on the right.

James Brains/Insider

I only know of three other robot vacuums on the market that can mop and vacuum at the same time, including the $1,400 Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra , which I plan on testing soon.

The dual mode was a big drain on the battery, running for just an hour at a time. In that time, it cleaned about 250 square feet. But if it doesn't finish the job, it will pick up where it left off after recharging.

If you're cleaning a 250-square-foot space or smaller, the X1 Omni is much faster and more efficient than running a separate robot vac and robot mop. Two separate robots may be faster for larger areas since they usually cover more area on a single charge. But, in the next slide, we'll discuss why the X1 Omni is superior to most robot mops.

Below is a short video of the vacuum in action. It stops and goes back often to mop thoroughly and suck up the dirty water afterward.

Unlike most robot mops, the X1 Omni sucks up the dirty water, rather than pushing it around and self-cleans its mop heads. Oh yeah, and it does an excellent job of mopping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU6Jr_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

To test the mopping capabilities of robot vacuums, I spill two ounces of soda on vinyl flooring and let it sit overnight to dry. I then run the robot vacuum over the testing area to compare before and after photos to see how much it cleaned up.

After this test, it's sticky like the floor of a movie theater. That's because most robot mops just push the dirty water around. However, the X1 Omni sucks up the dirty water and empties it into the charging station along with any debris in the dustbin. You just dispose of the full dust bag or empty the charging station's roomy dirty water tank when the app sends you a push notification to do so.

In the test, it mopped up about 90% of the dried soda I spilled on the floor, making it one of the best moppers I've tested. Self-cleaning spinning mop heads aid the mopping.

When the vac returns to the charging station, it automatically cleans debris off the mop heads.

This is the gross gray water that most robot vacuums just push around your floor, but the Omni X1 picks it up and collects it in this tank for easy disposal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0041OP_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

The dirty water tank has a tight seal, so you don't smell the water, which was incredibly stinky.

I like not having to fill the vacuum's water tank. You just fill the clean water reservoir located in the charging station, and the charging station fills the vac.

The charging station also empties debris and dirty water from the vacuum.

The robot vacuum was better than average at vacuuming, but I had higher hopes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12e93R_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

The performance was great, but there are more powerful options out there, including the top pick in our robot vacuum guide , the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO .

On carpeting, the X1 Omni picked up virtually all of the coffee grounds, kitty litter, and pet hair I laid out. However, it left behind about 20% of the flour I dispersed. It did much better on hardwood, leaving behind only traces of cat litter and flour.

The threshold between the hardwood and vinyl flooring in my home is nearly an inch high. Many robot vacuums fail to make it over the lip. The Ecovacs X1 Omni had no trouble with it.

It didn't get as deep into the corners as I wanted. It came within 2 inches of corners, which is satisfactory but not as good as I'd expected. It at least did well picking up the flour it could reach in the corners.

The vacuum has three levels of suction power: Quiet, Standard, and Max. I tested the X1 Omni, and all vacuums I test, using its maximum suction power.

The vacuum runs quietly, never getting louder than 65 decibels even when cleaning in Max mode.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186Dit_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

For reference, 65 decibels is a little louder than normal conversation.

When vacuuming, the battery run time is impressive: over 3 hours in Quiet mode and nearly 2 hours in Max mode.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeADv_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

Charging took a while, though. Once the battery was drained, it took more than 5 hours to get it back up to 100% charge, which is about an hour longer than the average I've recorded testing robot vacuums. It can remember where it was in a cleaning job and resume once charged.

I liked that I could schedule the robot vacuum to clean rooms in a specific order or only clean certain rooms. The customization features worked flawlessly during testing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ginnE_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

At first, I had trouble locating standard robot vacuum app features, but I was soon able to customize my cleaning experience. To access cleaning preferences, including suction power, mop water flow, and scheduling, you just swipe the bottom menu up. Once you enter "smart cleaning" on the main device screen, you just tap the rooms you want to clean on the accurate map the X1 Omni creates on its first run. You can also denote no-go zones and virtual boundaries.

The X1 Omni rarely got stuck, a major bonus. However, it failed to recognize and avoid objects.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6d10_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

I left out a big fake poo, and the X1 Omni bulldozed it. Good thing it wasn't the real deal.

The X1 Omni also provides video surveillance, so you can look around your home when you're away to ensure everything is in order.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TZef_0i4gjYoB00
This is a screenshot I took on my phone of the X1 Omni's video.

James Brains/Insider

You can save and share short videos taken by the X1 Omni. Here's a video it took of my messy testing area:

Overall, if I had the money, I would buy the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum. It does a better job of automating floor cleaning than any vacuum I've tested.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5zsX_0i4gjYoB00

James Brains/Insider

I especially like that it automatically cleans the mop heads and fills the vacuum with water for mopping. The less I have to do the better.

Most of us probably don't have $1,500 to drop on a robot vacuum. At almost a third of the price, the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO may be a more budget-friendly option. You can pair it with the Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop and still save $650, but this option lacks the level of automation and mopping ability offered by the X1 Omni.

The main benefit of a robot vacuum is it automates floor cleaning. If automation isn't important to you, then you'd be better served and save a lot of money by choosing from the picks in our best vacuums and best mops guides .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly

It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Video Surveillance#Vacuums#Mops
Family Handyman

Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly

Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How to clean a Nespresso machine

THERE'S nothing quite like a nice hot cup of joe to start your day, but your coffee maker may need a clean from time to time. So if you're using a Nespresso machine, how do you clean it, and how often should this be done?. How to clean a Nespresso...
LIFESTYLE
The List

How Often Should You Be Cleaning Under Your Furniture?

Cleaning is probably not on most people's list of fun activities, yet most of us can agree that having cleaned is a good feeling. When our homes are clean, we feel more comfortable and at ease. We can find things more easily and live more peacefully. Keeping your living space free from clutter is a sign of good mental health and cleaning isn't as bad as you may think.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

Smart gadgets need a facelift. A lot of them are way too ugly.

Technology has done amazing things. It allows us to carry computers in our pockets, fly small aircraft from our phones, and even control our home systems from anywhere in the world. While there’s no arguing the usefulness that technology has brought into our lives, there is something missing: beauty.
ELECTRONICS
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

Casper just announced a new mattress — and we’re testing it

On September 14, Casper launched its new Element Pro mattress , an enhanced version of the Element mattress that’s been on the market since 2020. Customers appreciated the Element for its affordability and plush surface that cushioned a variety of sleep positions. Now, the company claims its Element Pro continues the best features of its predecessor while offering an additional layer to promote a more supportive sleep.
INSTAGRAM
HGTV

The Best Outdoor Security Cameras for Every Budget

Best Doorbell Camera: SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. Best Portable Camera: VOSKER V150 Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera. Even if you're not ready to install a full home security system, an outdoor camera can be incredibly handy for monitoring package deliveries, pets playing in the backyard or the unexpected. Whether you're looking for additional nighttime security or need to monitor your front door for porch pirates, an outdoor security camera serves a lot of needs. And many are available without a contract or monthly subscription service. We've rounded up the best outdoor security cameras below based on top reviews for image quality, battery life and easiness of installation. Take a look at our picks, and see which one meets your home's needs.
ELECTRONICS
ohsospotless.com

The Best Methods for Cleaning Wooden Blinds (Step-by-Step)

Wooden blinds are beautiful, but they can look less appealing when they become covered in dust, grime, and other stains. Knowing how to clean wooden blinds can keep them in excellent condition and minimize dust in the home. Unfortunately, your Venetian wooden blinds probably didn’t come with thorough step-by-step cleaning instructions.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

How To Remove Mold And Mildew From Your Deck

Keeping the exterior of your home in great shape involves providing your property with everything it needs to look its best. At the same time, you want to get rid of anything that could cause problems such as weeds and dead leaves as well as both mold and mildew. While the latter duo is definitely not something that you want to find either inside or outside of your home, the spores that lead to this issue are unfortunately pretty common, according to The Washington Post. On top of that, mold and mildew usually grow in places that often get wet, such as your deck.
HOME & GARDEN
Insider

Insider

600K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy