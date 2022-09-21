Police: Person of interest identified in Temple stabbing investigation

An afternoon stabbing Tuesday left one male injured in Temple, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Avenue H., officials received calls of a male with stab wounds. The unidentified male was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

Those with information regarding the stabbing are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Anonymous reporting is available via Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.