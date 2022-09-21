Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.

