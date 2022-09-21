Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake Basement Fire
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
Fair Emergency Team Sees Near Average Medical Calls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The weather during the Clay County Fair is being credited for helping bring higher numbers of people to the grounds this year, but Mother Nature is also being praised for having around average numbers for medical calls. Clay County EMS Director Tammy McKeever told the Board...
City of Spirit Lake Gearing Up For Clean Up Days
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — City officials in Spirit Lake say next week’s cleanup week is one of the most popular things they do every year. City Administrator Gregg Owens gives us the run-down on acceptable items. Further instructions are available at the Spirit Lake city website. Owens...
Buena Vista County Supervisors Pass Final Reading of Truck Noise Ordinance
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A small section of highway in Buena Vista County will now have a truck noise ordinance in place after the Board of Supervisors approved the final reading on Tuesday. The area in question involves a two mile stretch of Highway 7 and some nearby county...
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
City of Spencer Working To Find New Planning Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working to fill one more department head position, this time in the Planning Department. City Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council interviewed two candidates on Thursday evening with an offer expected to be made sometime Friday.
Winter Games 42 Chair and Co-Chair Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning To Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Spencer on Saturday with hopes of continuing to raise money to help find a cure for the disease that affects millions of Americans. Lauren Livingston is the Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association. She tells KICD...
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Estherville Chamber and Economic Development to Merge
Estherville, IA (KICD) — When Esthervile Economic Development Director Lyle Hevern retires in February, that office will merge with the Estherville Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Director Lexi Reuter looks forward to doing both jobs. Reuter says there is some natural overlap. Reuter also thanks Hevern and Estherville City Administrator...
