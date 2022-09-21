ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Homebuyers are leaving metro Denver. Here’s where they’re going

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Thousands of homebuyers have left the Denver metro area over the last few months, according to newly released data from Redfin .

In fact, the Denver metro area ranks 10th in the U.S. for the total number of people that left the area instead of moving in during July and August of this year.

During July and August, the net amount of people that left the Denver metro area was 3,739. While that might seem like a big number to some, that total was actually higher in 2021 at 4,662.

According to Redfin , Chicago is the top destination for homebuyers leaving the Denver metro area.

US home sales slipped, prices grew more slowly in August

The data also showed that a record number of homebuyers looked to relocate from one metro area to another in July and August.

“The overall slowdown and the popularity of relocating are both due to high home prices and mortgage rates that have doubled since last year,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr . “Six percent mortgage rates are exacerbating already-high home prices and motivating homebuyers–especially remote workers–to leave expensive areas for more affordable ones. Persistent inflation and slumping stocks are also cutting into buyers’ budgets, making relatively affordable areas even more attractive.”

Investors bought 24% of Colorado homes last year

Here is a look at the top 10 metro areas for the total number of people that left instead of moving in during July and August:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Boston
  6. Chicago
  7. Detroit
  8. Seattle
  9. Minneapolis
  10. Denver

Redfin said that Miami was the most popular destination for homebuyers during July and August.

Comments / 43

Evan Hock
2d ago

How many of these major cities are blue cities run by Democrat mayor's and govenors? And they say the GOP focuses on wealth?? Try instead Democrat elites in these big cities.

Reply(7)
28
Lessco Brandon!
2d ago

Because of democRat policies Colorado has the fourth highest taxes in the country and is the most expensive non coastal state. Vote Red Colorado. Enough is enough...

Reply(5)
15
Lam Tran
2d ago

Good. Never make it great again. Houses are old and nothing interesting to buyers to stay in metro. Winter time is coming soon and it’s very depressed to see outside...

Reply
7
 

Related
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?

DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv

Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year

COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
