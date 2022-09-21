ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”

Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Tasty New Authentic Mexican Cafe Now Open in Kingston

If you love authentic Mexican food, you may want to plan a drive to Kingston soon. There is a new Mexican cafe called Arango Cafe, and they’re serving up great Mexican food to their obviously happy customers. I say obviously happy because they’re already getting raves, and they’ve only been open for a short while.
KINGSTON, NY
2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills

Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.
EAST DURHAM, NY
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend

The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?

I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
ROSENDALE, NY
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 21 – Sept 27

Experience a rebirth. Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera at the Byrdcliffe Theater, 34 Tinker Street, Woodstock. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, September 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 7:30, show begins at 8 pm. This takes place in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere, and centers around planetary rebirth, finding light and beauty in the darkest times, and on our deep connection with all living things, our planet, and with each other. Orchestrated for harps, ethereal choral voices, South American/Andean traditional instruments, Indonesian/Sudanese gamelan orchestra, chamber strings, droning harmoniums, dulcimer, bells, piano, and earthy percussion/frame drums, the Earth Opera steps into otherworldly realms and unfolds upon a non-linear and timeless path, similar to the way we dream. Characters include dancing Deities from around the world (Hanuman, Green Tara, Jesus), ethereal Seraphim choirs, Virtues and Prophets, serpents, birds, narcissistic dictators, monks, dream-beings, Saint Margaret of the Parking Lot, children of the future, and many other luminous beings. The work transforms visions, dreams, and spiritual experiences into a completely immersive experience. The Earth Opera was composed and developed by Elizabeth Clark within the quiet mountain sanctuary and artist retreat of Byrdcliffe Artists Colony in Woodstock over the course of a three-year artist residency. For more information go to:
WOODSTOCK, NY
Town Library Hosting Special Give Back Opportunity for Animals

You can support beloved animals and learn more about the adoption process. There are so many animals in the Hudson Valley that are in need of a loving home and it seems like the issue gets worse and worse. The Beekman Library is a very cute library and they are trying to bring some awareness to the issue by hosting a special give back opportunity.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
7 Dutchess County, NY Spots for Great Pepperoni Pizza

Here are 7 Dutchess County spots to get the most popular pizza ever created. Gotta love pepperoni pizza! Pepperoni is indeed the single most popular pizza, and National Pepperoni Pizza Day is celebrated annually in its honor each September. Personally, for me, it's Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
