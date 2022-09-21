Nvidia's Higher Gaming GPU Prices Raises Analyst Conviction. However, Some Remain Concerned Over Demand And China Ban

Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Mohamed El-Erian expects the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer - and warns Russia's warmongering has clouded the market outlook
Mohamed El-Erian sees the Fed's impending rate hike as part of a new policy paradigm. The top economist predicts interest rates will rise higher and faster, and for longer. El-Erian rang the alarm on Russia mobilizing more troops and threatening nuclear war. Mohamed El-Erian has warned investors to brace for...
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Russia's early resilience to sanctions is fading - its economy is on the back foot and Moscow could soon lose its place among the world's energy superpowers.
The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting today. Ahead of Wednesday's rate hike decision, look out for my rundown of everything you want to know as the Fed makes its latest policy announcement. Today, though, I'm homing in on another front in the global markets story — specifically, Russia.
Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Bond sell-off worst since 1949, investor sentiment plummets - BofA
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday.
Russian gold floods Switzerland at the highest pace in more than 2 years as investors eye remelting and reselling taboo supplies
Last month, Switzerland imported 5.7 tons of Russian gold that was refined and stored in the UK. Investors may be looking to remelt the Russian gold at Swiss refineries and resell it. Russia is the world's second-largest gold miner, but output has suffered since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Swiss imports...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
