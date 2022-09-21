ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Backyard BBQ: Mystical garden in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Danielle Breezy visits the Hinske family in Columbia! Dan and Kim Hinske have an awesome backyard, with a beautiful patio area, wildlife figurine creatures in their mystical garden, and even a personal golf driving range!. Delicious barbeque, fresh fruits and more were on...
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Lexington, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Dickson County, TN
Sports
City
Fairview, TN
WBBJ

44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The Lexington High School#Creek Wood#Northeast
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy