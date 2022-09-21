Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: Mystical garden in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Danielle Breezy visits the Hinske family in Columbia! Dan and Kim Hinske have an awesome backyard, with a beautiful patio area, wildlife figurine creatures in their mystical garden, and even a personal golf driving range!. Delicious barbeque, fresh fruits and more were on...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
WSMV
Multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville causes injuries, shuts down roads
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Trenton Road. The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. and involves four vehicles. Trenton Road and Tiny Town Road are back open. The status of the injuries...
Social media posts spark calls to investigate Tenn.'s VUMC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. The posts included...
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
Tennessee couple ties the knot at a local hospital after bride’s mother becomes ill
A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the 'aisle' to say "I do".
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
‘I have 10 rounds still in me’: Nashville man remains in hospital after being shot several times outside Antioch club
One of the latest victims of Nashville's violent crime surge, is struggling to walk again after he was shot several time
