Bengals, FC Cincinnati get betting licenses

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved sports betting licenses for the Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati and Belterra Park.

The commission also approved 311 licenses for bars, restaurants and retail locations that want to host sports betting kiosks.

At the same time, state officials are bracing for an increase in gambling addiction when Ohio sports betting goes live January 1.

“Ohioans already have a problem with sports gaming,” said Matt Schuler, the commission’s executive director. “It likely will increase as it becomes more available, as it becomes more attractive.”

Ohio’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is working on a statewide telehealth program to make counselors available in all corners of the state, Director Lori Criss told gaming regulators Wednesday.

And it’s launching an online portal where people with addiction problems can voluntarily ban themselves from making sports bets.

Ohio Casino Control Commission Ohio plans to roll out a voluntary exclusion program targeting people who develop gambling problems from sports betting.

Ohio has already seen a 32% increase help-line calls related to sports betting in the last several months, Criss said.

“We’ve seen in other jurisdictions where sports betting goes live, help-line calls have jumped anywhere from 100% to in some states 800%,” said Amanda Blackford, director of operations and problem gambling services for the commission. “So, that’s something we’re working on, building our help-line force to make sure that they are ready.”

The Cincinnati Bengals explained why it has yet to apply for a license to open a retail sports book. The Bengals are partnering with Betfred on a mobile-phone offering, but told the commission that it decided not to seek a brick-and-mortar license because NFL rules do not allow in-person betting inside stadiums.

FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding said the team will start Jan. 1 with a retail sportsbook at a location near TQL Stadium. He wouldn't say where because contracts have yet to be signed. That temporary location will be relocated in a few years to a mixed-use development the team is planning on the stadium's north side.

Both the retail location and the team's mobile phone app will be managed by SuperBook Sports, which FC Cincinnati chose because of its "famous wagering menu, unique odds boosts and a focus on local and regional teams," according to a statement released by the team. Berding adds the app that he expects the app to drive fan engagement.

"We know that SuperBook will have offerings that make it fun," Berding said. "At the end of the day, life is very challenging for people. This is an opportunity to get away from it, to get together with friends and family and just have a fun enjoyable night."

The new licenses approved by gaming regulators Wednesday brings to 811 the total number of kiosk licenses conditionally awarded statewide. That is less than a third of the 2,500 locations state officials projected in March.

Kiosk licensing is a two-step process in which applicants had to be pre-qualified by the Ohio Lottery Commission before applying to the casino control commission. Nearly 1,400 took that first step, but more than 500 have yet to apply for the actual license.

