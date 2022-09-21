Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Annual MOJA Arts Festival Begins on September 29th
The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, begins on Thursday, September 29th. The 11-day festival includes a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in...
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival Being Held on October 1st on Hilton Head Island
The Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival will be held on October 1st in Hilton Head Island at Celebration Park (90 Pope Avenue). The event runs from 1 pm to 6 pm. The goal of the Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival is to bring awareness of the diverse Gullah Geechee culture and its connection to the vast African diaspora. By curating international and local musical talent, unique crafts, and indigenous cuisine not easily accessible outside of the Lowcountry, the festival provides a unique cultural experience for everyone.
Charleston City Paper
Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend
Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Black Food Truck Festival returns for fall event
The Black Food Truck Festival is returning this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food and family friendly entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all around the...
holycitysinner.com
State Museum Debuts New 4D Show, Dark History Tours Return & More This October
COLUMBIA, S.C.- Halloween fun returns to the South Carolina State Museum this October with an exciting lineup of shows and events. Guests are invited to enjoy a full month of activities, including a new 4D film, Dark History Tours, a special themed “Fright” Night Laser Lights event and more.
crbjbizwire.com
Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
holycitysinner.com
Starlight Yoga Returns to Wannamaker County Park on October 13th
Charleston County Parks’ popular Starlight Yoga series is back for the fall. The next Starlight Yoga event will be Thursday, October 13th at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston. Set your mind at ease! Flow with instructor Ji Hwang while gazing at the stars and taking in the sunset...
live5news.com
West Ashley’s Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Food Bank’s 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger Raises More than $90,000 to Fight Hunger in the Lowcountry
Lowcountry Food Bank announced this week that its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised more than $90,000 to procure food for Lowcountry neighbors who face hunger, which equates to 540,000 meals. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to hunger issues in coastal South Carolina and raises funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs, including Senior Meals, Childhood Hunger programs, and fresh produce options for the community.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
holycitysinner.com
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
holycitysinner.com
Jalisco Taqueria Launches New Menu, Specials, and Events
Beginning today, Jalisco Taqueria on James Island is launching a new menu, specials, and events. Featuring crowd-pleasers like Nachos, Grilled Poblano Rellenos, and Platos (choice of protein served with tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, frijoles borrachos, and more), as well as the return of fan-favorites like Cangrejo Dip, the Tamales entrée and Barbacoa Tacos, patrons can enjoy inside or outside on the restaurant’s patio.
holycitysinner.com
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
holycitysinner.com
Website: South Carolina is the 9th Best State for Fishing
Lawn Love, a lawn care company, released a report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Fishing and they ranked South Carolina as being the 9th best in the country. To come up with the ranking, the website compared compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on community interest, access to gear and bait shops, license affordability, and proximity to water sources among 22 total metrics.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news
UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair. But what to sink your teeth into this year. Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled...
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
