WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on today. A Flint woman is sharing her story after she was awarded $100,000 by a jury following her refusal to falsify blood test results for Flint children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water during the water crisis. TV5 News...
natureworldnews.com
One Dog Dead, Some Injured, About 150 Escaped as Unauthorized Texas Man Unlocks Canine Cages in Shelter
An animal shelter was broken into by a Texas man, who then let the dogs out of their cages and fled in the shelter's van. As for the dogs, some were injured, while 150 escaped. The whole ordeal also ended up with one dog dead. In Abilene, Texas, on Friday...
Someone heard ‘unique’ noises coming from a Florida storm drain. Then came the rescue
On a rainy day in St. Petersburg, Florida, a kitten got itself into a bit of a pickle. Pickle is not the correct word. The animal actually got trapped in a storm drain, according to a Facebook post from the local fire department. Luckily, the drain was near the station,...
Seven drown trying to rescue their cars in underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor smashes into South Korea
AT least seven people have died while trying to rescue their cars in an underground parking lot as Typhoon Hinnamnor battered South Korea's southern coast. The catastrophic storm saw nine people trapped in the garage of an apartment complex in the port city of Pohang as they tried to move their cars during the heavy downpours.
Woman Plunges Over Waterfall After Attempting to Retrieve Phone, Somehow Survives
Let this be a lesson to you next time you pull out your phone to take a snap of a nearby waterfall. Recently, a woman barely survived after falling nearly 70 feet over a waterfall in Kentucky. Yet, moments before she fell, she attempted to retrieve her cell phone. According...
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
Couple buys truck from a dealership, then finds out it was stolen
A Florida couple searching for a new family vehicle is now being put through the wringer after they said the truck they purchased from a local dealership was stolen.
insideedition.com
77-Year-Old Florida Woman Recovers From Alligator Attack in Retirement Community
An elderly Florida woman survived a recent alligator attack in her retirement community, according to local reports. The incident occurred inside of the gated Del Webb retirement community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, according to Fox 35. The woman, who remains unnamed, was walking near a retention pond when the incident...
Pakistan flooding: Crew brings food to dog ‘standing guard’ on roof of flooded home
A rescue team in northern Pakistan brought food to a dog they said appeared to be standing guard on the roof of a flooded house.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crews said the animal refused to leave the home, which had been vacated by the family.Video shared to Twitter by the rescuers on 2 September shows the moment they came to the dog’s assistance in the city of Nowshera.Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said the flooding, which has killed over 1,100 people, is the worst in the country’s history.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Helicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterHelicopter airlifts stranded boy to safety from raging Pakistan floodwaterPakistan is facing ‘monsoon on steroids’ warns UN chief amid deadly flooding
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog nearly died after it was tied to a car and dragged along the road
This dog nearly died in a gut-wrenching attack. Lucky to survive, the traumatised pooch was nursed back to health by his fosters who were so charmed by his sweet, resilient nature that they had no other choice but to offer it a forever home. Horrific injuries. Terrified six-year-old male terrier...
Alligator triggers home security camera in Florida by creeping across front lawn
A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC Pointless: Sally Lindsay says she is ‘very excited’ to co-host show as she replaces Richard OsmanMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billionsCritically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake
A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
A bit off Coors? Florida highway is covered with hundreds of cans of Coors Light after semitrailer truck carrying cases of the beer crashed
A Florida highway has been shut down after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
