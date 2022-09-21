ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Adolescent Medicine
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Why are nightmares in middle age being linked to dementia?

Dementia rates are on the rise globally, with scientists working hard to improve our knowledge of the condition. Now, a new study has linked bad dreams in middle age to a greater risk of developing dementia later in life.The study – published in The Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine and led by Dr Abidemi Otaiku of the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Human Brain Health – suggested people who had frequent bad dreams in the mid-life years (35-64) were more likely to be diagnosed further down the line. Data from more than 600 adults in the US was examined, and none of...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Group therapy for insomnia studied in rheumatoid arthritis patients

For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and insomnia, nurse-led group-based cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) does not have an impact on sleep efficiency measured immediately after the intervention, but does improve patient-reported key secondary sleep and RA outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 11 in Rheumatology. Kristine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
Interesting Engineering

Alzheimer's disease diagnosis based on fabricated data — here's what it means

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

6 FAQs About Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) for Bipolar Disorder

Typically, treatment for bipolar disorder involves a combination of therapy and medication — you’ll find more information on those below. One drug currently undergoing study is naltrexone, a medication typically used to treat substance use disorder (SUD). Some preliminary research suggests that low dose naltrexone (LDN) may help reduce mood episodes.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about hallucinations and dementia

People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
KIDS
iheart.com

New Study Finds Frequent Nightmares Could Indicate Dementia Later In Life

Nightmares are bad enough, but this news makes them even scarier …. A new study says they may be a warning sign that you’ll develop dementia later in life. In the study, people between the ages of 35 and 64 who had bad dreams at least once a week were four times more likely to experience cognitive decline in the following decade. And it was much more prevalent in men -- they were five times more likely, vs. just a 41% greater likelihood in women.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy