ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland to Expand Avengers Campus With Another Ride

Disneyland is expanding its Avengers Campus area, adding another ride into the superhero mix. Disney was scant on details but said it would reveal more on Sunday during the Parks and Experiences panel at the company's annual D23 expo in Anaheim, California. It's likely the new expansion and attraction will include a takeover of the building facade currently used for the live-action show, and the parking lot that sits behind it.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Spider Bots#Vacationeer#Wakanda
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
wegotthiscovered.com

Insane MCU theory suggest Doctor Strange deliberately let Thanos win just so Tony Stark would die

There are always insane theories on Reddit, but this one might take the cake when it comes to the MCU. In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange looked into the future and saw 14,600,005 outcomes for the upcoming battle against Thanos, and in only one version did they win. This version required Tony Stark to sacrifice himself by taking on all the infinity stones and erasing Thanos and his army from existence, the toll of which was too much for his body to handle. Now a fan has the crazy idea that Strange picked a future that would assure Stark’s death.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Preview Shows Black Widow Judging Hawkeye

Fans have become used to seeing Black Widow and Hawkeye fighting together on the Avengers, but they might not realize the two heroes originally started out as villains. They would later join Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and were even part of the original roster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While they aren't current members of the Avengers, a preview of the Marvel series introduces a tie-in to the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event, with Hawkeye being judged by a Black Widow stand-in before a Celestial passes overall judgment on the planet Earth.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

X-Men Fan Art Transforms Jason Isaacs Into the MCU’s Magneto

Marvel Studios may be years away from releasing an X-Men movie, but they aren't afraid of introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year we saw the studio reveal that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is in fact a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. We also got the chance to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it looks like mutants are here to stay. The next mutant that we know we'll see is Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds and company hard at work on the third film. One artist really wants to see Magneto join the MCU and he even has an actor in mind to play the iconic character. The artist posted a new piece of fan art with Jason Isaacs as the legendary mutant.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Rose Gold Confetti Minnie Ears From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new shining, shimmering, splendid rose gold confetti Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Rose Gold Confetti Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The transparent...
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Funko POP! 50th Anniversary Tower of Terror and Mickey Figure Set at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another new collectible Funko POP! Town set is available at Walt Disney World in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. These sets include a golden Mickey figure and a park icon. This newest set includes The Hollywood Tower Hotel and Mickey in a bellhop uniform. We found it in Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Oogie Boogie Bash may be at Disneyland Resort, but Walt Disney World guests can still celebrate the villain of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with this new Spirit Jersey. We found the glow-in-the-dark Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.
APPAREL
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Country Bear Jamboree Plush Set Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Country Bear Jamboree plush set celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is now available. Country Bear Jamboree Plush Set – $ 59.99. Made with a velvety-soft plush, each bear is dressed in...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy